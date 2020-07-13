Houston leaders phone for lockdown as county studies extra than 27,600 active coronavirus instances

Houston leaders are calling for one more lockdown as the variety of active instances of the coronavirus in the county increased to more than 27,600 on Sunday. Houston’s Harris County — the most populous county in Texas — has been the hardest-hit in the Lone Star Condition.

“Not only do we want a remain property get now, but we have to have to adhere with it this time until eventually the hospitalization curve arrives down, not just flattens,” Harris County Decide Lina Hidalgo tweeted Sunday. “Quite a few communities that persevered in that way are reopening for the extended haul. Let’s study from that & not make the identical mistake two times.”

Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who experienced formerly resisted a mask buy in the point out, warned Friday that the condition would need to have to lockdown more if the case quantities really don’t reduce.

“The worst is but to occur as we operate our way by means of that large boost in people today testing good,” Abbott instructed CBS affiliate KLBK-Tv. “The only way that we can continue to keep our enterprises open, the only way that we can continue to have a task they want to spend their invoice is for anyone to undertake this practice of wearing a encounter mask.”

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner explained Saturday that he disagreed with Abbott’s strategy to reopen schools. “It helps make no perception to be owning this discussion whilst this virus is out of control,” Turner mentioned, according to CBS Houston affiliate KHOU-Television set. “You will not ship children back to faculty when there’s a raging fire and the fires even now burning in August. Put the doggone fire out in July, so shut down for a few of weeks.”

In El Paso, the state’s sixth-most significant city, city-county health and fitness authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza purchased colleges to remain shut till September 8, according to the El Paso Occasions. The county experienced a spike of 411 new situations on Sunday.

“This virus is spreading like wildfire in our group and the only way to slow the spread is for everyone to consider this seriously and remain house,” Ocaranza claimed in a statement, according to CBS El Paso affiliate KDBC-Television. “If they ought to go out, it is significant to practice all basic safety precautions.”

The range of coronavirus conditions through Texas enhanced by much more than 8,100 on Sunday, in accordance to the condition Office of Wellbeing. There had been 80 fatalities.

The selection of men and women hospitalized statewide enhanced once again Sunday to more than 10,400, and there are 977 open ICU beds. The hospitalization price has improved each and every day given that June 11, when 2,008 individuals had been hospitalized.

The U.S. Military Northern Command confirmed Sunday that it experienced sent 580 army professional medical personnel to Texas hospitals to help in caring for coronavirus individuals.