How to Get Rid of East Africa from Locust Serve them in a kebab or drive to cannibalism

Nairobi, – Eat them, poison them, and use the scent to drive them to cannibalism – scientists in the Nairobi laboratory are experimenting with new ways to kill them, as locusts are at risk of devouring second-generation East African crops.

Crowds are the worst for three generations, they are promoted by wet weather and dispersed by a record number of storms. The devastating pests will cost East Africa and Yemen $ 8.5 billion this year, according to the World Bank.

Locusts are usually controlled by spraying them with pesticides, but the chemicals can harm other insects and the environment.

Therefore, scientists at the International Center of Insect Physiology and Ecology (ICIPE) are experimenting with the use of biological pesticides and locusts as human and animal food when looking for environmentally friendly eradication methods.

ICIPE researchers are part of a group isolated from the fungus Metharygium acridum, which can kill locusts without harming other organisms. Isolate is now used throughout East Africa.

Researchers are now hoping to find another locust poison in their bio bank through 500 other fungi and microbes.

ICIPE scientist Baldwin Torto’s research is mostly focused on grasshoppers and pheromones.

Before locusts fly, they have a certain chemistry and therefore have a distinct aroma that allows them to remain in the group. That smell changes as the locusts mature.

Prevalence of scent among young people can help destroy groups.

“They are in a state of disorientation. The group breaks into pieces, they cannibalize each other and they become infected with biological pesticides,” he said.

Less technical, but still an eco-friendly way to deal with locusts is to eat them.

ICIPE is developing traps and backpack-vacuums to catch a large number of locusts. Protein-rich insects can be cooked or crushed in a meal or oil suitable for forage or human consumption. ICIPE conducts regular programs to normalize insect use.

Researcher Chrysantus Tonga feeds on insects himself. Heads, legs and wings were removed at the ICIPE Cafe.

Tonga said the side of the colorful plates of locust-based meals prepared by ICIPE chefs ranged from deep fried tartar sauce to curry between vegetables in the kebab.

“For me, I eat 100 percent … whatever crunchy.”