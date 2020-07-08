“I think we’re in a good place. I disagree with him.”

The University of Washington has expanded until November 1 to determine how many people are likely to die from coronavirus in the US, with current conditions predicting at least 208,255 deaths.

If 95% of the population wore masks, that number would drop to about 162,808, the University Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) said on Tuesday.

Last week, IHME estimated a total of 175,168 deaths as of October 1, based on the current scenario. When almost everyone wears a face mask, that number drops to just 150,000.

How Modeling Works: In the current model, when deaths reach eight per million people per day, there are indications that re-imposing strong social distance orders, coupled with widespread adoption of a mask, cannot be prevented. For example, strong social distance measures in Florida could reduce 6,173 deaths by October 1.

Estimates of serious increases in deaths and cases from September to October. Estimates may change if epidemics increase in the population at risk. Currently, states have reported a growing number of cases among young people, and the risk that they are dying is low, states IHME.

Some context: So far, more than 2.96 million Americans have been diagnosed with coronavirus infections, and at least 130,902 have died, according to the Johns Hopkins University.