I was trapped in a cruise ship at sea. Now I owe, 000 37,000

(CNN) – When she returned home after weeks of being stranded on a Pacific Princess cruise ship, San Francisco-based writer and business coach, traveler CJ Hayden immediately filed a refund request.

By her reckoning, she and partner Dave Herninko owe approximately $ 37,500.

“They don’t charge us for days spent going nowhere around the Indian Ocean,” Hayden told CNN.

The Pacific Princess returned for a 111-day round-the-world voyage when the Kovid-19 pandemic cruise industry closed in mid-March.

Called Future Cruise Credit (FCC), Hayden and fellow Pacific princess travelers can apply for a refund of 100% of their refunds and pay a sufficient amount of credit against future travel. Alternatively, they are given 250% credit against future trips.

Hayden chose the previous option. She and Herninko said they owe home back tickets, extra luggage fees, money for prepaid land excursions that never happened, and port taxes and fees.

Hayden said she followed the cruise line three weeks after the refund request, because she heard nothing and then requested that the Princess Cruises wait 30 days.

A month later, Hayden heard nothing more. She checked again and was told 60 days.

Fast forward to the end of June, and Hayden said 99 days and counting had taken place. She receives credit, but her cash is nowhere to be found.

More delays in processing refunds

Illustrated by CJ Hayden, Pacific Princess Cruise Ship. Courtesy CJ Hayden

And she’s not the only one affected.

While stranded at sea, Hayden and Herninko form tight bonds with fellow solo travelers. Returning home, the former shipmates continued to negotiate and these other Pacific princess passengers told Hayden they were also waiting for a refund.

While browsing online cruise message boards and social media, Hayden sensed a problem beyond the Pacific princess. Other Princess Cruises passengers and passengers from other cruise companies have also waited a long time.

In desperation, while waiting for a refund, cruise operators announced new excursions. Some of those trips were canceled after the International Association of Industry Body Cruise Lines extended the “no sail order” until September 15.

Hayden said she has filed a complaint with the California Attorney General, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and the Federal Maritime Commission.

Princess Cruises Public Relations Director Negin Kamali told CNN that guests have been updated on the repayment process via social media and email.

CJ Hayden with partner Dave Herninko on Pacific Princess Cruise Ship. Courtesy CJ Hayden

“Because we respect our guest’s money and time, refund processing has been one of our top priorities since our company ceased operations,” read the statement.

Princess Cruises says “we need to increase our systems’ capabilities to manage the volume and complexity of the refund.

About 60% of refunds are completed and reimbursement and credit are handled separately, the cruise line said.

“Therefore, it is common to receive one at a different time. In many cases, your entire Future Cruise credit is made up of two or three different FCCs,” the statement reads.

Cash refunds can also come in a series of payments, the cruise line added.

Kamali told CNN that Hayden’s refund was processed on June 19 and she should receive it within five to seven days.

Wide problem with delayed refund

Other cruise passengers who spoke to CNN said they had also experienced a long wait time with no signs of money. Others receive a portion of the cash or credit they owe.

David Hidding, who canceled the Family Princess Cruise trip to Alaska in March, received a refund last week.

He said he was frustrated with how the situation was handled.

“Within 90 days, I explained that we received zero communication with anyone who was a princess – this is not acceptable,” Hidding told CNN. “No apologies, but [a Princess Cruises advisor] They reiterated that they were swamped with refunds. “

Judy Schmitz, a retired business analyst from Iowa, is also on the board of the Pacific Princess. She decided to receive 100% of her refund, along with cash, and a sufficient amount of credit.

She received the credit, Schmitz said, but she is still waiting for her cash refund, which she estimates to be about $ 33,500.

When she returned home from being alone at sea, Schmitz was busy looking after her sick father, who later died.

“Until the amount of money is paid back to me, I won’t be hale,” she said.

Christina Goldston, who was on a cruise trip with her family last fall. Courtesy Christina Goldston

Awaiting a refund from Carnival Cruise Line, Iowa nurse Christina Goldston set up a Facebook page to connect passengers waiting for a refund from Carnival Corporation, which includes Princess Cruises – along with Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America and Costa Cruise.

“There are a lot of people who, like me, love cruising, but we now need money for bills due to a loss of work or a reduction in working hours,” Goldston said.

Carnival Cruise Line spokesman Vance Gullicksen told CNN that at the start of the service break, a “perfect volume” of refunds had been delayed.

“But we continue to automate and streamline the process and collaborate with our bank processor to make it more efficient,” Gullicksen said. “For the most part, we have worked through the backlog and now we can process and issue refunds in a more timely manner. We certainly appreciate the patience of our guests in the unprecedented disruption to our business.”

‘A lot more volume than normal for refund requests’

New York Civil Servant Julie Huang said she was waiting for a refund from the Norwegian cruise line for a voyage she had never started.

Huang filed his refund request in March – on behalf of himself and many family members, claiming 9,100. She received an automatic response, telling her to allow 90 days to process the request.

The 90th came and went in the last week of June, but Huang received no updates. After failing to go by telephone, she tweeted Norwegian.

She said she was unhappy with one Reaction A large number of refund requests are being resolved.

"Until the amount of money is paid back to me, I won't suck." Judy Schmitz, cruise passenger

“They have 90 days worth of time to let me know they need more time,” Huang said. “I’m fine with it. I believe our money will eventually come back. But they’ll lose some confidence now. If they respond, I don’t appreciate it.”

“I’m more about their response than I am about money,” she adds.

The Norwegian cruise line told CNN that the cruise line was “much more than normal refund requests to process” due to the unprecedented situation.

“The refund will be processed according to the refund departure date and return date. Our team is working tirelessly to finalize these refunds as soon as possible,” reads a statement to CNN.

“Sadly, we are facing delays in our ability to deliver within a 90-day period of actually communicating, and we want to set the right expectations with our ability to deliver. We greatly appreciate the understanding and patience of our guests.”

The ‘diverse’ experience

The Pacific Princess of Los Angeles in April was the last port of call after many passengers landed in Australia. Mario Tama / Getty Images

However, even though most cruisers are disappointed, some travelers, such as Robert Sohns, are not stopped by the experience of being alone at sea or waiting for money.

Sohns was also in the Pacific Princess, but unlike Hayden and Schmitz, he decided to repay the credit in full against future cruises.

He had to wait 90 days, but about $ 36,500 credit is now in his Princess Cruises account, and another $ 36,500 credit is in his wife’s account.

“We were hoping they wouldn’t go bankrupt,” Sohns said. “We took our time knowing that they would eventually come to us.”

Sohns and his wife put their credit towards the 2022 Pacific Princess World Cruise, with the aim of reflecting on the 2020 journey.

“We’ve been on more than 100 cruises in the last 50 years, and half of them are in the princess and we know there is potential for things to happen on the ship, but that’s pretty typical.”