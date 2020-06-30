Ian Desmond will not play in the upcoming MLB season citing racism and coronavirus concerns

Desmond, an 11-year MLB veteran, spent the last three seasons with the Rockies after signing a five-year, $ 70 million contract.

“I’m very grateful for my career and all the people who have impacted it,” he said. “But when I reflect on it, I see the same boxes. The golden rules of baseball – don’t enjoy, don’t pimp home runs, don’t play with character. They’re white rules. Don’t do anything fancy. Take it down a notch. Put it all in the box.”

He listened Racist, gay and sexist jokes Clubhouse. There are very few Black managers, and a small percentage of players are Black. This is a problem in the league, with Desmond saying he has nothing to do with it.

By opting out, Desmond is giving up his salary this season because he is not considered a “high-risk” player Thomas Harding of MLB.com reported

The Rockies have not commented publicly on Desmond’s decision. CNN reached out to the team and MLB for comment and is waiting to hear back.

Desmond spends this season on the baseball field – just a Little League diamond in Sarasota, Florida. He works to “re-track” the town’s youth baseball league.

“There are so many questions about what’s going on in the world with a pregnant wife and four young children. The house is where I want it right now,” he said. “Home to my wife, Chelsea. Home to help. Home to guide. Home to answer my three oldest boys’ questions about coronavirus and civil rights and life. Home to be their father.”

Other players will miss the MLB season

Major League Baseball’s scheduled schedule will resume on July 23 or 24, League Commissioner Rob Manfred said last week . The 2020 regular season was never started due to the pandemic, and spring training was cut short.

Now, players are expected to report for training on July 1 this week.

The team confirmed Monday that Washington Nationals infielder Ryan Zimmerman and pitcher Joe Ross will not play. His agent said in a statement that the Arizona Diamondbacks were not even a right-handed pitcher, Mike Leake. Both Zimmerman and Leek said the family was responsible for their decisions.

Read Desmond’s statement in its entirety:

“A few weeks ago, I didn’t talk to the world of social media a little bit about myself, and I never talk about it. I started it by saying why: I don’t like sadness and anger. Officer Derek Chauvin’s knee image of George Floyd’s neck, the brutal murder of a black man in the street by a police officer, has broken my coping mechanism. It is impossible to suppress my emotions.

In the days when I began sharing my thoughts and experiences as a bisexual man in America, I had many requests to explain. But, it’s hard to know where to start. And, of course, there’s a lot on my mind. Here are a few.

Recently, I drove to Little League Fields, raised here in Sarasota.

They are not in great shape. They will run. Neglected. When I saw the Cal Ripken Little League schedule on the bulletin board, I ran to check it out, which is from 2015. Shiny and new to my eyes, is the USSA banner. Traveling ball. Showcases. So, it’s not so much baseball for everyone anymore … baseball is for all who can afford it.

As I wandered around the fields and left at the time, my mind raced. I stopped at a monument for a man named Dick Lee; Coast Federal Head Coach and Manager, Sarasota Little League, 1973-1985. Here is a quote from him on the plaque:

‘Many men embrace some of the greatest moments of their lives and take the time to reflect back on the young people they helped develop from childhood to masculinity, the ability to continue in life. No other activity has seen more of this growth than the heart and nature of this country.

‘It is a gift to watch our youth grow and develop the knowledge and skills to play baseball, and only those who are involved with it know it. Baseball not only develops the physical skills of our youth, but also develops a person with fair play knowledge, but always emphasizes the desire to win.

‘That great moment comes when you look at the finished product and realize what you’ve done. “Hi, coach!” Exceeds the particular spirit of pride. ‘

As a Major League Baseball player, I know that it is easy to say that these areas are important in shaping my life. But that does not mean my career.

I read Dick Lee’s words, I stood there and thought when I was 10, my stepfather left me for a baseball attempt. He never came back to get me. Later, when I was alone on the top of the bleachers, a kind stranger gave me a chance to phone my mother to alert.

I think about that moment, not long after, when my coach, John Howard, saw that I was upset about an out or something, he still embraced me so strongly and reminded me of how his arms were around me. How did it feel to be so embraced; The person who cares about the way I feel is embraced.

Then, another memory struck me: my high school colleagues shouting ‘White Power!’ Before games. We say the Lord’s Prayer and put our hands in the middle so that all the white children will shout. The two black children in the entire squad sat in shocked silence and did not seem to notice the white players. As I started walking the fields a little, I thought about Antwan.

These are the fields where I learned the game at the Major League level 1,478 times. It all started when I was 10, 11, and 12 years old – how old Antwan was (12) when I met him at the Nationals Youth Baseball Academy in DC.

He couldn’t read. He can’t tell his ABCs. One morning, when his mother Antwan and his siblings were taken to their aunt’s house at 4 o’clock in the morning, they opened their door to a man who had been stabbed to the ground. So, there is no sleep, they are murdered outside their door, eating who knows for lunch, they leave for school. And do they perform in the classroom?

Meanwhile, my children fly all over the country watching their father play. They attend private schools and receive extra curricular activities from learning centers. They are safe places to learn, grow, and develop. But… what separates us from Antwan is the money.

It doesn’t make any sense. Why is society’s No. 1 priority in providing the best possible education for all children? If we want to see change seriously, then education begins. Give children a safe place to go for eight hours a day. Their teachers or coaches are happy to see them. Where they feel supported and loved.

I went back to those little league fields because I wanted to find out why they were developing in a way that I can remember. What I came away with was more confusion.

I have a lot of heartache and a lot of fulfillment in those fields – in the same exact place. I felt the pain of racism, the abandonment of loneliness, and so much more. But I have also experienced the success of the event. The love of others. A group of men pulling each other up and picking each other up as a team.

I enjoyed it, because this is a place where any kid who wants to play baseball can do it. It’s there, it’s affordable, and people who care are hired by it.

If we don’t have these parks, academies, teachers, coaches, religious institutions – we don’t have communities that invest in people’s lives – what happens to children who are just heartbroken and unfulfilled in that moment?

If Dick Lee knows it’s true – that baseball is about sending what we have learned to our successors in hopes of improving the future of others – then it seems to me that America’s pastime is failing to do what it can, as a fun country.

Think about it: We have a labor war in baseball right now. We’ve got rampant individualism on the field. In the clubhouses we have racist, sexist, homophobic jokes or flat-out issues. We’ve got cheating. We have a top-down minority problem. An African American GM. Two African American administrators. Less than 8% of Black Players. There are no Black majority team owners.

The lack of focus on understanding how to change those numbers can be very frustrating for everyone. The lack of focus on making baseball available and making it possible for all children is not just for those who have the right to afford it.

If baseball was America’s pastime, perhaps it would never be more fitting than now.

Antwan was 12 years old when he started going to the National Youth Baseball Academy – because it existed as a resource in his universe. We made him an instructor, he got into other activities and he learned to read. He was on the right track.

He died at the age of 18, shot 31 times in DC. A 16-year-old boy was arrested for his murder.

It’s almost safe to say that the best years of his life came from that academy… and the staff that runs it must beg the public to invest money and time.

How is it? Why is there no such academy in every society? Why should Major League Baseball have a specific youth baseball affiliation with the RBI? Why can’t we support teaching all children – but especially those in the underprivileged? In contrast to money-making proposals and recruiting opportunities, why not look at accessible, affordable youth sports as a necessary opportunity to influence child development? It’s hard to wrap your head around it.

I won’t tell you that I look around the world today – baseball or otherwise – and I feel like I have the answers. I don’t. I am not a perfect person. I kept my emotions inside for so long because it seemed easier to numb me than to embrace the reason behind my feelings.

మీరు వీధిలో నడుస్తున్నప్పుడు మరియు మహిళలు మిమ్మల్ని చూడగానే వారి పర్సును పట్టుకున్నప్పుడు దాన్ని నిరోధించడం అంత సులభం అనిపించలేదా? మీ గ్రేడ్ పాఠశాల విద్యార్థులందరికీ మీకు మరియు మీ సోదరికి – ఇద్దరు నల్లజాతి పిల్లలు – నమోదు చేయబోతున్నారని తెలియజేయడానికి మీటింగ్‌ను నిర్వహించాల్సి ఉందని తెలుసుకున్నప్పుడు దాన్ని మీ వెనుకకు నెట్టడానికి? ఎవరైనా జాత్యహంకార జోక్ చేసినప్పుడు లేదా మీరు అథ్లెట్‌గా ఉండాలని సూచించినప్పుడు దాన్ని అరికట్టడానికి ఎందుకంటే ఇంత మంచి ఇల్లు మీకు ఎలా ఉంటుంది? అది నన్ను ఒక పెట్టెలోకి బలవంతం చేసింది.

మరియు, చాలా విధాలుగా, నా జీవితంలో ప్రతిదీ బాక్సుల గురించి ఉన్నట్లు నేను భావిస్తున్నాను.

నాకు గుర్తుంది, ద్విజాతి పిల్లవాడిగా, నేను వ్రాతపనిని నింపడానికి భయపడ్డాను. నేను ఆ పెట్టెలకు భయపడ్డాను: తెలుపు, నలుపు, ఇతర. ద్విజాతి సీటు పూర్తిగా ప్రత్యేకమైన అనుభవం, మరియు మీరు ప్రతిచోటా మరియు ఎక్కడా ఒకేసారి ఉండరని మీకు చాలా సార్లు అనిపిస్తుంది. నేను తెల్లటి చర్మం కలిగి ఉన్న హక్కుతో తిరుగుతున్నానని నాకు తెలుసు, కాని తెల్ల తల్లి (నమ్మశక్యం కాని తల్లి) చేత పెరిగిన నేను నల్ల సంస్కృతిలో మునిగిపోయానని ఎప్పుడూ అనుకోలేదు.

నేను దాదాపు ఎల్లప్పుడూ బ్లాక్‌ను తనిఖీ చేసాను. ఎందుకంటే నేను పక్షపాతాలను అనుభవించాను. బ్లాక్ అవ్వడం అంటే నాకు అర్థం: మీకు బాధగా అనిపిస్తుందా? మీరు జాత్యహంకారాన్ని అనుభవిస్తున్నారా? మీరు కొంచెం ప్రతికూలతతో ఉన్నట్లు మీకు అనిపిస్తుందా?

బేస్ బాల్ లో కూడా. నా కెరీర్‌కు మరియు దానిని ప్రభావితం చేసిన ప్రజలందరికీ నేను చాలా కృతజ్ఞతలు. నేను దానిపై ప్రతిబింబించేటప్పుడు, అదే పెట్టెలను నేను చూస్తున్నాను. బేస్ బాల్ యొక్క బంగారు నియమాలు – ఆనందించవద్దు, ఇంటి పరుగులను పింప్ చేయవద్దు, పాత్రతో ఆడకండి. అవి తెలుపు నియమాలు. ఫాన్సీగా ఏమీ చేయవద్దు. ఒక గీత డౌన్ తీసుకోండి. ఇవన్నీ పెట్టెలో ఉంచండి.

నేను డేవి జాన్సన్ క్రింద ఆడినప్పుడు నా ఉత్తమ సంవత్సరాలు వచ్చాయి అనేది యాదృచ్చికం కాదు, దీని యొక్క నాకు నంబర్ 1 లైన్: ‘దేశీ, అక్కడకు వెళ్లి మీరే వ్యక్తపరచండి.’ ఒకవేళ, ఇతర సంవత్సరాల్లో, నేను ఎవరో నేను ఉండటానికి అనుమతించాను – స్వేచ్ఛగా ఆడటానికి మరియు నేను ఆడటానికి జన్మించిన విధానం, నేను బాగుండేవా?

మేము బ్లాక్ అమెరికన్లను తెల్ల అమెరికా పెట్టెలోకి బలవంతం చేయకపోతే, మనం ఎంత అభివృద్ధి చెందుతామో ఆలోచించండి.

COVID-19 మహమ్మారి ఈ బేస్ బాల్ సీజన్‌ను ఒకటిగా మార్చింది, ఇది నేను తీసుకునే సౌకర్యంగా లేదు. కానీ నేను సంవత్సరానికి బేస్ బాల్ ను వదిలివేస్తున్నానని కాదు. నా పాత లిటిల్ లీగ్‌లో నేను ఇక్కడే ఉంటాను మరియు సరసోటా యూత్ బేస్బాల్‌ను తిరిగి ట్రాక్‌లోకి తీసుకువచ్చేలా నేను పాల్గొన్న ప్రతి ఒక్కరితో కలిసి పని చేస్తున్నాను. ఇది నేను చేయగలిగేది, చాలా పథకంలో. కాబట్టి నేను.

గర్భిణీ భార్య మరియు నలుగురు చిన్న పిల్లలతో ప్రపంచంలో ఏమి జరుగుతుందనే దాని గురించి చాలా ప్రశ్నలు ఉన్నాయి, ఇల్లు నేను ప్రస్తుతం ఎక్కడ ఉండాలో. నా భార్య చెల్సీకి ఇల్లు. సహాయం చేయడానికి ఇల్లు. మార్గనిర్దేశం చేయడానికి హోమ్. కరోనావైరస్ మరియు పౌర హక్కులు మరియు జీవితం గురించి నా పాత ముగ్గురు అబ్బాయిల ప్రశ్నలకు సమాధానం ఇవ్వడానికి ఇల్లు. వారి నాన్నగా ఉండటానికి ఇల్లు.

ఇయాన్ డెస్మండ్ “