India recorded 100,000 coronavirus cases in just five days

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, will hear during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing in Washington DC on June 30. Al Drago / Pool / Getty Images

Vice President Mike Pence, leader of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, is “doing a very good job,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, a leading infectious disease specialist in the United States.

While Fauci and Task Force Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birks regularly sound the alarm about briefings or interviews about the pandemic, Pence said he knows what a good job the Trump administration is doing.

“He’s trying to be his role as vice president, and in a certain sense, he points out some things that are going well,” Fauci told the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday’s podcast.

“So, he’s an optimistic person and he’s doing a very good job as a task force leader, I must say.

“I look at the data, I analyze the data and give my best opinion based on the evidence.”

Fauci said that there are many facets of the task force debate and that he and his colleagues are focused primarily on public health. Pence, however, has other concerns.

“From an economic standpoint, there is a problem and need to open up,” Fouci said. “So all of that goes into the mix, and then you see the exit recommendations. But as a member of the work force you know, I’m telling you that we have a serious situation.

Fouci said public health and economic policies need to work together. Other health professionals worry that President Donald Trump has pushed his economic priorities at the expense of American lives. So far, 132,000 Americans have died from Kovid-19.

“We shouldn’t think of it as one another because when you start to think about public health and the economy’s opening, they seem to be opposing forces,” Fauci said.

“So what we’re trying to do is get the public health message, heard and implemented, actually be a gateway to facilitate the openings, and instead the guys are on this side and those guys and ladies are on the other side. “