International corporation warns of millions of deaths due to coronavirus in Latin America and the Caribbean

By October 1, that number will rise to more than 300,000.

The creators of the model assumed that the countries in projection follow the social distance guidelines. If preventive measures are impaired, deaths may be even higher.

Big population, big problems

The eight most populous countries in Latin America and the Caribbean – Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Peru, Venezuela, Chile and Ecuador – make up more than 82% of the region’s population.

It is not surprising, therefore, that these countries continue to grow dramatically in both coronavirus cases and deaths.

Of the 33 countries in the region, these eight countries accounted for 94% of all cases and 96% of all deaths.

Brazil is far from the only worst offender. As of Thursday, there were 1,496,858 and 61,884 recorded cases and deaths – respectively. The seven-day moving average of newly confirmed cases is as high as ever. It is not uncommon to report more than 40,000 new cases a day.

However, the economy has rebounded significantly in many parts of the country that were previously closed. In the Rio de Janeiro On Thursday, bars and restaurants were allowed to open at 50% capacity.

In Mexico, the reopening of the economy also took center stage. In Mexico City, the country’s hardest hit part, patrons enjoy cocktails and appetizers at restaurants this week for the first time since March 23rd. Hotels, salons and markets are now allowed to open.

As of Thursday evening the death toll was 21,189. Those deaths doubled over a month ago and are now higher than Spain’s.

Actual deaths due to the virus are even higher. In an interview Washington Post According to a report by the soon-to-be published government report, Mexico’s Undersecretary of Health Hugo Lopez-Gattell has reported three times more deaths in Mexico City from March to May. Of those additional deaths, “… the majority may be Covid.”

Smaller countries in the region are generally better at having their spread. Uruguay and Paraguay combined resulted in fewer than 50 deaths. Belize has recorded a total of 28 cases since the outbreak began.

But health officials are concerned about some smaller countries, such as Costa Rica, which more than doubled its case last month. The Pan American Health Organization says new cases may not rise until October.

The wider the number of outbreaks

The economic outlook of Latin America and the Caribbean was not great until the epidemic came. It has gotten worse since then.

The International Monetary Fund Combined with US GDP in the region, the Caribbean is forecast to decline by 9.4% by 2020. This is four points worse than it was in April, and the worst since the start of record-keeping.

Even countries that have largely avoided the worst of the pandemic’s health impacts cannot avoid the consequences.

Many island nations in the Caribbean have limited case numbers, but tourism is a huge hit to their economies, many of them livelihoods and falling fast.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Latin America and the Caribbean epidemic have seen record unemployment levels. By 2020, more than 41 million people will become unemployed International Labor Organization , An increase of nearly 60% compared to 2019.

Some of their unemployed come from the aviation industry, and the region’s carriers are the worst hit in the world.

Mexican carrier Aeromexico filed for bankruptcy this week, joining Latam Airlines and Avianca Airlines, the third carrier in the region since the outbreak began.

And from the economy to the environment, Brazil’s National Institute for Space Research More fires were reported This June on Amazon than the previous June 2007.

Forest fires may not seem to be directly linked to a deadly virus. But environmental activists took advantage of the limited bureaucratic resources of illegal loggers and ranchers during the pandemic, burning large forests for economic gain.

Signs of hope

Peru and Chile recorded the sixth and seventh virus cases worldwide, totaling 600,000.

After months of horrific news, the two countries are more optimistic this week.

In Chile, Wednesday marked the lowest single-day increase in new cases since May 19. The country’s seven-day average also fell sharply from its peak on June 21.

“At the national level, the data is good,” said Chilean health minister Enrique Paris. “The country still has a fever, but the fever is very low,” he said, referring to improving the number of infections.

On Thursday, Peru was the sixth consecutive day that the number of people discharged from hospitals was higher than the number of new cases.

The Peru Ministry of Health said in a statement Thursday that “… one of its best dates for the fight against the pandemic.”