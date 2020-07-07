International students may have to leave the US if their universities switch to online-only learning

The move affects thousands of foreign students attending universities in the United States or participating in training programs, as well as extracurricular or professional studies.

As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, universities across the country have begun to switch to online courses. For example, at Harvard, all course instructions are distributed online, including students who live on campus. For international students, this opens the door for them to leave the US.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty, it’s very frustrating,” said Valeria Mendiola, 26, a graduate student at Harvard Kennedy School of Government. “If I have to go back to Mexico, I can go back, but most international students don’t.”

The agency suggests that other measures should be considered, such as transferring students to schools with individual tuition currently enrolled in the US. There is an exception for universities that use a hybrid model, such as a mix of online and in-person classes.

Brad Farnsworth, vice president of the American Council on Education, said the announcement came as a surprise to himself and many others.

“We think it creates more confusion and more uncertainty,” says Farnsworth, whose company represents 1,800 colleges and universities. “There is a greater appreciation for all the different nuances that the campuses are exploring.”

One concern with the new guidance, he said, is if the public health situation deteriorates in the fall, and if universities that offer private classes feel they have to change all courses online to stay safe.

Visa requirements for students are always strict and prohibited from coming to the US to take online-only courses.

“These are not some fly-by-night universities. These are not scams. They usually have personal curriculum but have coronavirus,” said Theresa Cardinal Brown, director of immigration and border policy. Bilateral Policy Center.

“The big problem is that some of these countries have travel restrictions and they can’t go home, so what do they do then?” She added. “This is a problem that confuses many students.”

In a statement Monday evening, Harvard University President Larry Baco said, “We are deeply concerned that the guidance issued today by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement imposes a blunt, one-size-fits-all approach to the complex problem confronting international students, in particular online programs. Fewer options than leaving the country or transferring schools. ”

Bakov continued, “Many organizations, including Harvard, undermine the thought process on behalf of students to plan for continuing education programs that balance the health and safety challenges of the global pandemic.”

“We will work together with other colleges and universities in the country,” he said.

The Trump administration has made changes to the US immigration system, quoting the coronavirus pandemic and preventing immigrants from coming to the country.

Last month, the White House issued an immigration announcement that would bring hundreds of individuals and businesses into a scramble to understand if their future plans had derailed and reduce legal immigration to the US.

In the statement, the administration argued that the “extraordinary conditions” faced by Coronavirus called for the termination of employment-based visas. But immigration advocates say the industry and experts are taking advantage of the epidemic and pushing its agenda to reduce immigration changes and legal immigration.

Monday’s announcement is similar to the changes that came before it, as many foreign students often pay higher tuition to return home.

Farnsworth said he sees the announcement as part of the administration’s big moves to “not set the right tone.”

“I think it’s more of a concern for international students, and for those who are still thinking about where they are going to go in the autumn, I think this could push them in the direction of attending university,” he said.

While students may have the opportunity to transfer to a college or university for personal courses, it is difficult to come to terms with persistent concerns over coronavirus. Some schools have announced plans to bring back students but will cut back semesters, as well as cancel almost all individual classes through the semester.

This story has been updated with additional quotes and information.