With the initial travel restrictions and closures, Startup Nation has largely had an outbreak of Kovid-19, a death rate higher than many countries in the Western world. With the coronavirus raging across the United States and Europe, Israel is moving comfortably toward reopening.

Without any doubt as to who will lead the country in these critical times, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will hold a press conference in the evening to remind everyone to be alert to the latest challenges and take credit for the latest achievements.

On April 18, nearly two months after Israel found its first coronavirus case, Netanyahu declared the country a triumph in its fight against coronavirus, setting an example for the world in “saving lives and preventing the epidemic.” He icted that Israel stands as an example of reintroduction of the economy.

If the story ends there.