Israel is in control of the coronavirus. What happened?

With the initial travel restrictions and closures, Startup Nation has largely had an outbreak of Kovid-19, a death rate higher than many countries in the Western world. With the coronavirus raging across the United States and Europe, Israel is moving comfortably toward reopening.
Without any doubt as to who will lead the country in these critical times, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will hold a press conference in the evening to remind everyone to be alert to the latest challenges and take credit for the latest achievements.
On April 18, nearly two months after Israel found its first coronavirus case, Netanyahu declared the country a triumph in its fight against coronavirus, setting an example for the world in “saving lives and preventing the epidemic.” He icted that Israel stands as an example of reintroduction of the economy.
If the story ends there.
Israel’s first coronavirus is a success story, but the second wave that its health experts are listing seems to be on track for a very different ending.
A few weeks after the reopening of restaurants, malls and beaches, Israel now has a 50-fold increase in new coronavirus cases. From about 20 new cases a day in mid-May to over 1,000 new cases in less than two months, Israel is once again rushing to close the venues.
Netanyahu announced Monday that the gyms, pools, event halls, pubs and more will be closed indefinitely, while restaurants and prayer houses will operate in limited numbers. Desperate to avoid a full lockdown with unemployment already over 20%, Netanyahu issued a full warning.
“Today, there are about 90 serious cases and the number is doubling every four days. If we don’t act now, we will have hundreds, and perhaps more than 1,000, serious cases in the coming weeks, which will paralyze our systems,” Netanyahu said. “As all Israeli citizens know, or understand, we must now take limited measures, with as little economic impact as possible, to prevent serious measures that could paralyze the economy.”
Public confidence in Netanyahu’s handling of the coronavirus is rapidly deteriorating. According to surveys conducted by Channel 12 News, Netanyahu’s approval fell to 46% in mid-May when the Kovid-19 appeared to be well-controlled.
Prof. Sigal Sadetzki, a top public health official at the Ministry of Health, resigned on Tuesday, criticizing the government’s handling of the pandemic. Explaining the reasons for her decision, she wrote in a Facebook post, “My regret is that we have lost the management direction of the outbreak for several weeks. Despite the systemic and regular warnings in various systems and in various forums, we are disappointed that the hourglass is low.”
The national unity government, which was set up in May specifically to combat the coronavirus, is increasingly interested in the political ditch between Netanyahu and former rival Benny Gantz.
Two men have fought the Israeli security agency’s counter-terrorism tools, including Prime Minister Netanyahu, or Defense Minister Gantz, who is well on hand to fight the coronavirus to reach and regulate the country’s military.
One thing the two can now communicate: After a potential contact with a coronavirus patient, the two spent time in self-incarceration. Gantz announced Wednesday that he will enter the lonely area after a family member tested positive for Kovid-19. Gantz’s office said he was “in good health” and would continue to work alone.
Netanyahu entered alone at least twice – when an assistant tested positive in late March and again in early April when the health minister tested positive. If the fraternity bonds over the shared experience, it will be short-lived.
The distrust between the two men is obvious, but critics allege that the government or its coronavirus cabinet is not a clear, definitive plan to contain a second-generation coronavirus.
Former Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman, a persistent right-wing thorn in the side of Netanyahu, said in unfamiliar terms, “This government is garbage, and the Prime Minister is full of garbage.”
Leave a Comment