It is a scary time to be unemployed. These people still choose to be fired

“I like working, I like working for Saber,” said Stinnett, manager of the company’s billing division. “If we look at our business, we bill based on bookings from airlines, hotels and cruise lines. All our customers have been hit. The revenue stream has dried up. With that information, I have seen the handwriting on the wall.”

Delta DAL CEO Ed Bastian said in a memo to staff that he had bought “thousands” of his 90,000 employees. The offer has been open for another two weeks and similar proposals are on the table at many airlines and other travel companies across the country.

Many non-travel companies, including TIAA, Kickstarter and the Florida Hospital System, Lee Health, are making purchases to reduce staff and adjust to the new market reality.

Stinnett, who lives and works in suburban Dallas, said he recognized that involuntary layoffs would come, and that they would not receive the same package he could receive. So his decision to retire is not entirely voluntary.

“If the company has financial stability right now, I will continue to work there,” he said. “But I think the decision to take a voluntary retirement program is my best option.”

Stinnett plans to adjust his retirement plans, cut some significant expenses in his home budget, including a health aide who helps care for his wife, and takes on those duties himself.

“I was very scared if I was in the late 40s or early 50s,” he said. “I saw teammates in that position. They both decided not to do it and dice.”

But some workers who are out of retirement are willing to take similar offers from their companies.

A Delta customer service employee who spoke to CNN on condition that he not use his name, even though he was only 50, took a buyout offer from the airline. For Delta five years ago, and his wife still have a good job.

He said he was happy with the offer, which would give him 15 weeks, a year of medical insurance and 11 years of travel benefits in the airline.

A Delta employee earlier this year agreed to take nine months of unpaid leave from the company because he could keep his benefits, such as insurance and free travel.

“I was lucky. I was able to work exclusively for Delta for flight purposes,” he said.

He was initially called back to work because of calls from customers, the cancellation of some summer flights and the refund status. He did not have good long-term opportunities to stay with the company.

“There are probably 2,000 people in terms of seniority, but I’m not comfortable with it,” he said. “I love Delta. If I believe I can survive this, I’ll probably stick around. But I’m going to take the offer I know, rather than dice it on something that isn’t generous.”

But he said many of his colleagues were not as fortunate as he was and could not lose their jobs. So they put in and hope for the best.

“As generous as the offer is, they don’t have that option,” he said. “It’s a $ 18 per hour job that doesn’t require college education. They know they can’t replace it. They say, ‘I can’t make this money at Chipotle.’