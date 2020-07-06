Top News

Italian composer Ennio Morricone died at 91

1 hour ago
Add Comment
by Barbara C. Arroyo
3 Views
Italian composer Ennio Morricone died at 91
Barbara C. Arroyo
Written by Barbara C. Arroyo

Rome – Italian composer Ennio Morricone created the coyote-haul theme for Spaghetti Western’s “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly” and the soundtrack of classic Hollywood gangster films like “The Untouchables”. He was 91 years old.

Morricone’s longtime lawyer, Giorgio Azumma, said that Maestro, as he was known, died early Monday morning at a Rome hospital, suffering from complications after he fell.

In a career that earned him an Oscar for Lifetime in 2007, Morricone collaborated with some of the most famous Italian and Hollywood directors, “The Untouchables” by Brian De Palma, “The Hateful Eight” by Quentin Tarantino and “The Battle of Algiers” by Gilo Pontecarvo.

The Tarantino film also won him an Oscar for Best Original Score in 2016. When accepting the Academy Award, Morricone told the audience at the event: “There is no great music without a great film.

In total, he produced over 400 original scores for films.

Spaghetti has seen him working with his iconic Italian film director Sergio Leone in the so-called Western films.

Morricone is known for making some notes, which he played in the harmonica of Leon’s “Once Upon a Time in America,” which is readily associated with the film.

READ  Florida Contact Tracing: As Covid-19 Cases Increase, Florida Health Authorities often fail to make contact tracing

You may also like

About the author

Barbara C. Arroyo

Barbara C. Arroyo

I'm a writer, editor and newsroom leader working at the intersection of tech and media, editorial and product, journalism and management. I am driven to transform our industry for the future, develop and mentor our people, build compassionate and innovative organizational cultures, and put readers and communities at the center of it all. I also have a love of storytelling and creative work, and refuse to pick one or the other.

View all posts

Leave a Comment