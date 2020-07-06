Italian composer Ennio Morricone died at 91

Rome – Italian composer Ennio Morricone created the coyote-haul theme for Spaghetti Western’s “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly” and the soundtrack of classic Hollywood gangster films like “The Untouchables”. He was 91 years old.

Morricone’s longtime lawyer, Giorgio Azumma, said that Maestro, as he was known, died early Monday morning at a Rome hospital, suffering from complications after he fell.

In a career that earned him an Oscar for Lifetime in 2007, Morricone collaborated with some of the most famous Italian and Hollywood directors, “The Untouchables” by Brian De Palma, “The Hateful Eight” by Quentin Tarantino and “The Battle of Algiers” by Gilo Pontecarvo.

The Tarantino film also won him an Oscar for Best Original Score in 2016. When accepting the Academy Award, Morricone told the audience at the event: “There is no great music without a great film.

In total, he produced over 400 original scores for films.

Spaghetti has seen him working with his iconic Italian film director Sergio Leone in the so-called Western films.

Morricone is known for making some notes, which he played in the harmonica of Leon’s “Once Upon a Time in America,” which is readily associated with the film.