“It’s time” to bring the kids back to school

On June 27, a man runs a COVID-19 test in his car at a drive-thru test site in Phoenix. Matt York / AP

With coronavirus cases on the rise in Arizona, Mayor Kate Gallego said Phoenix is ​​facing a “huge test shortage.”

“People have been in a hot car for eight hours in pain. They’re waiting for the test,” she said. “We’ve been in the United States of America for five months. People who want the test don’t have to wait long.”

Gallego says low-barrier testing is needed. She requested the federal government and the Federal Emergency Management Agency for mass testing sites in Phoenix, but that request was rejected.

“I believe the test surge will help us with the backlog, and we also need help processing those tests. People need to wait for more than a week to get results. They live their daily lives, which is critical health information,” she said. I’m taking city resources where I can and putting them to the test. We have librarians and horticultural workers who help with the test, but if they have specialist medical professionals who know about the test they can increase their energy and efficiency. “

Former Harvard Medical School professor William Haseltine said Arizona is implementing a care crisis standard, which means “if you grow old, you will be sent home without care and you will die.”

“Unfortunately, our medical professionals do not have the resources they need, so we are asking them to make difficult decisions,” Gallego said in response to Hazeltine’s comments. She emphasized that people who have emergencies, such as a heart attack, still need to go to the emergency room and be protected.

“We have the ability to look after people, but we don’t follow standards of care whenever we want. We are very stretched with intensive care beds,” she explained.

Medical experts are tired and asking for reinforcements, but “the worst hasn’t come yet,” Gallego said.