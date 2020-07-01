sport

Jack Leslie: Statue campaign launched for black football player

24 mins ago
Add Comment
by Niki J. Layton
1 Views
Jack Leslie: Statue campaign launched for black football player
Niki J. Layton
Written by Niki J. Layton
The Jack Leslie Campaign For a statue to honor Leslie, a striker for the English club Plymouth Argyle in the 1920s and 1930s, it is expected to collect 100,000 100,000 (4 124,000). Former England international Gary Lineker explained Leslie’s story is extraordinary.

According to the National Football Museum, Leslie was selected to play for England in 1925, but was later canceled.

“They [the selection committee] I must have forgotten the color boy, ”Leslie Said A few years after the incident.

“There was a bit of confrontation in the papers. People in town [Plymouth] Very upset. No one has ever told me so officially but there must be a reason; Mum is English to me, but my daddy is black as ‘Ace of Spades’.

“There’s no other reason to take off my hat.”

If he played internationally, Leslie, who had Jamaican parents, would be England’s first black footballer.

Instead, it won the title in 1978, more than half a century after Vive Anderson – Leslie made his debut.

READ: ’25 years before my time,’ says driver of motorsport’s color barrier
Read: New study reveals ‘obvious’ racial bias in TV football commentary

Between 1924 and 1931, Leslie passed away in 1988, scoring 137 goals in 401 appearances for Argyle, who was promoted to third-level English football.

The campaign to build the statue has raised more than £ 25,000 ($ 31,000) and is backed by the English Football Association and Plymouth Sutton and Davenport parliamentarian Luke Pollard.

“Jack Leslie must have been the first black player to appear in an England shirt, but he was fired after being selected because of his skin color,” Pollard wrote on Twitter.

The Plymouth Argyle Squad posed for a photo in the 1927-8 season. Leslie is second from right in the front row.

“I’m only campaigning for a statue in # Plymouth to remember one of Argyle’s greatest players.”

READ  NBA Commissioner Adam Silver cannot guarantee that the season will continue if coronavirus cases rise

The FA did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment.

The campaign hopes to put a statue outside Plymouth Argyle’s home stadium home park. If the fundraising goal is exceeded then the educational component will be included in the campaign.

Many famous black footballers, including former West Brom players Brendan Batson, Larry Cunningham and Cyril Regis, have already celebrated statues in the UK.

There is also a special statue of Cunningham, who died in a car accident at the age of 33 in 1989 near the home ground of Layton Orient in London. Cunningham made his professional debut for the Orient.

There has been much debate about the importance of Statues In the Black Lives Matter movement, those who honor former champions of the slave trade, such as Richmond, Virginia and Bristol, England, have targeted protesters.

You may also like

About the author

Niki J. Layton

Niki J. Layton

Niki J. Layton is a journalist who writes on politics, environment and human rights in South Asia.

For 15 years, she has written for several publications and websites including TIME, Harper's, Al Jazeera, The Caravan, The Hindu, Scroll.in, Outlook, The Wire, The New York Times, Foreign Policy, The Economic Times, Tehelka, and news channel CNN-IBN. She is an India correspondent for The Straits Times, Singapore.

Some of the awards she has received are the Red Cross Award for reporting on conflict, Mumbai press award for environmental reporting, and ILO award for writing on labour. Niki has a Masters in political journalism from Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism, New York

View all posts

Leave a Comment