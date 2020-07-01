Jack Leslie: Statue campaign launched for black football player

According to the National Football Museum, Leslie was selected to play for England in 1925, but was later canceled.

“There was a bit of confrontation in the papers. People in town [Plymouth] Very upset. No one has ever told me so officially but there must be a reason; Mum is English to me, but my daddy is black as ‘Ace of Spades’.

“There’s no other reason to take off my hat.”

If he played internationally, Leslie, who had Jamaican parents, would be England’s first black footballer.

Instead, it won the title in 1978, more than half a century after Vive Anderson – Leslie made his debut.

Between 1924 and 1931, Leslie passed away in 1988, scoring 137 goals in 401 appearances for Argyle, who was promoted to third-level English football.

The campaign to build the statue has raised more than £ 25,000 ($ 31,000) and is backed by the English Football Association and Plymouth Sutton and Davenport parliamentarian Luke Pollard.

“Jack Leslie must have been the first black player to appear in an England shirt, but he was fired after being selected because of his skin color,” Pollard wrote on Twitter.

“I’m only campaigning for a statue in # Plymouth to remember one of Argyle’s greatest players.”

The FA did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment.

The campaign hopes to put a statue outside Plymouth Argyle’s home stadium home park. If the fundraising goal is exceeded then the educational component will be included in the campaign.

Many famous black footballers, including former West Brom players Brendan Batson, Larry Cunningham and Cyril Regis, have already celebrated statues in the UK.

There is also a special statue of Cunningham, who died in a car accident at the age of 33 in 1989 near the home ground of Layton Orient in London. Cunningham made his professional debut for the Orient.