Jack Nicklaus reveals he and his wife tested constructive for Covid-19 in March

Jack Nicklaus job in pics Jack Nicklaus is arguably the finest golfer the entire world has ever viewed. His document 18 significant titles and 19 runner-up spots have set an nearly not possible focus on for the rest.

Jack Nicklaus job in photos Nicklaus was born in Ohio in January 1940 and took up golf at the age of 10. He won the US Amateur title in 1959 and 1961 and concluded 2nd at the rear of Arnold Palmer in the 1960 US Open although nevertheless an beginner.

Jack Nicklaus vocation in pics He turned pro at the age of 21 in 1961 and received his first title in the compensated ranks at the 1962 US Open, beating Palmer in an 18-gap engage in-off. So commenced one particular of golf’s best rivalries as as this younger upstart threatened to usurp the hero of Arnie’s Military.

Jack Nicklaus career in photographs In 1966 Nicklaus gained his third Masters and then included a sixth significant title at the British Open up at Muirfield in Scotland. All by the age of 26.

Jack Nicklaus profession in images A different British Open up title came at St Andrews in 1970 at the age of 30 for Nicklaus’ eighth big, using him in advance of Palmer.

Jack Nicklaus job in shots By the summer of 1977 Nicklaus was on 14 majors but hadn’t received a single for two yrs. At the British Open up at Turnberry he and reigning Masters winner Tom Watson were pressured to get shelter from a storm on the 3rd working day just before both of those shooting 65s to rocket clear of the industry.

Jack Nicklaus job in photos In what turned identified as the Duel in the Solar, Nicklaus and Watson went head-to-head on a scintillating last working day, but the youthful Watson prevailed for his next Open up and 3rd major title.

Jack Nicklaus profession in images Nicklaus re-ignited his major charge with victory at the 1978 British Open up again at St Andrews at the age of 38.

Jack Nicklaus job in pics Nicklaus and Watson fought lots of battles towards each and every other but they also arrived with each other as group-mates in the 1981 Ryder Cup at Walton Heath in England, profitable all three of their matches with each other as the US won 18.5 – 9.5.

Jack Nicklaus job in shots Nicklaus was named captain for the 1983 Ryder Cup and led his aspect to a slender victory against Europe at Palm Seashore Gardens in Florida. It would be the closing chapter in the US successful streak that had stretched again to 1959.

Jack Nicklaus vocation in pictures Nicklaus bagged two extra majors at the age of 40, but by 1986, aged 46, he hadn’t won one particular for 6 many years. A newspaper posting in advance of the Masters explained he was “performed, washed up, by way of.” Trailing chief Greg Norman by four heading into the closing day, Nicklaus summoned some aged magic. A well known birdie putt on the 17th gave him the lead for the 1st time.

Jack Nicklaus job in pictures Nicklaus’ back-9 charge sparked roars the like of which Augusta has not read given that and his homeward 30 gave him a sixth Eco-friendly Jacket and 18th important title.

Jack Nicklaus career in images Nicklaus was once more captain for the US Ryder Cup facet at his Muirfield Village system in Ohio in 1987, but the People in america crashed to their initially ever defeat on dwelling soil.

Jack Nicklaus profession in shots Due to the fact Tiger Woods burst on to the scene with his initially big title at the Masters in 1997 he has chased Nicklaus’ important mark. But Woods has been stranded on 14 victories considering the fact that 2008.

Jack Nicklaus career in shots Nicklaus was awarded the Congressional Gold medal in 2015 for his products and services to his sport and philanthropy.

Jack Nicklaus career in photos Nicklaus’ early profession was characterized by his rivalry with Arnold Palmer (remaining) and Gary Participant (appropriate). Recognized as the “Large A few”, the trio turned honorary starters at the Masters.