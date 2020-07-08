Japan launches new Shinkansen bullet train

(CNN) – Japan’s latest record-breaking bullet train does not run fast and smooth – it can transport passengers to safety in the event of an earthquake.

The N700S – ‘S’ means ‘Supreme’ – entered into service on July 1 and serves the Tokyo Shinkansen Line, connecting Tokyo Station and Shin-Osaka Station in Osaka.

It can run up to 360 kilometers per hour, a new record set during a test run in 2019, making it one of the fastest trains in the world. Operating speed, however, is clocked at 285 kilometers per hour.

Interior of the new N700S Shinkansen bullet train car, which launched on July 1, first connects Tokyo with Osaka. Kyodo News / Getty Images

This is the first new bullet train model to be added to the Tokyo Shinkansen line by the Central Japan Railway (JR Central) in 13 years, an experiment that began in 2020, similar to the Tokyo Olympics – now postponed to 2021.

Coincidentally, Japan opened the Tokaido Shinkansen line in 1964, connecting Tokyo and Osaka while attending the Summer Olympics in Tokyo that same year. It is the world’s first high-speed railway line.

Cutting edge technology

Appearance-wise, The N700S With its sleek gold logo it doesn’t look much different from older N700 or N700A models.

But look closely and you’ll see that the new train has a more angular nose, chubbier “cheeks” and slicker headlight design.

On the inside, the newly designed seats allow passengers to lie down, especially for long-haul travelers. Each seat has one power outlet.

Interior lighting is designed to create a softer, more relaxed atmosphere. Overhead luggage racks are lit at each stop to remind travelers of their belongings.

More reservation-only storage areas for extra-large luggage have been added to this model.

The new N700S Shinkansen bullet train, which connects Tokyo with Osaka, began commercial service on July 1. READ What is it like to see a country that does not exist Kyodo News / Getty Images

The original ride is much quieter and smoother, thanks to a new active suspension system that helps you realize train movements.

In addition to focusing on increased comfort, the designers behind the new model place a higher emphasis on safety.

The train also features an upgraded automatic control and braking system, which allows for quick stops in case of an emergency.

It is also equipped with a lithium-ion battery self propulsion system – the first in the world. This system allows the train to run short distances during a power outage, and allows it to move to a safer location at low speeds if trapped in a high-risk area – on a bridge or a tunnel, for example – during an earthquake.

More cameras are also installed inside the car compartments – an increase from two cameras in each train car to six.

Upgraded parts take up less space on the train floor compared to the older model, which makes for a more comfortable configuration for four to 16 cars. It also reduces energy consumption while speeding up production time, making it more attractive to operators internationally.

“By making the floor systems of the N700S lighter and more compact, we have created a new standard,” JR Central’s bullet train business deputy head Masayuki Uno told the Japanese broadcaster. In an interview in 2019 with NHK

“This new standard also helps in expanding our business abroad.”