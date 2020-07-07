Japan says Chinese ships spend record time violating their territorial waters

Chinese ships are about 2.5 miles (4 kilometers) away Japanese-controlled Senkaku Islands The Chinese coast guard, known as the Diaoyu Islands in China, defines the territorial waters of the country beyond the internationally recognized 12-mile (19.3 km) limit.

Japan’s chief cabinet secretary, Yoshihide Tsuga, said Tokyo has repeatedly held diplomatic protests with Beijing over the presence of Chinese ships.

Tokyo and Beijing both claim uninhabited islands as their own, but Japan has ruled them since 1972.

Tensions over the 1,200-mile (1,900-kilometer) rock chain southwest of Tokyo have diminished over the years, and with hundreds of years of claims on them, Japan or China is unlikely to back down on land that is considered a national birthright in both capitals.

Tensions heated up last month, with the approval of the Okinawa City Council to change the bill Administrative status Island chain. The vote, which asserted that the island was “part of Japanese territory”, generated strong protests from Beijing. On Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Zhao Lijian urged Beijing Japan to stop violating the country’s sovereignty, saying that China has an inherent right to patrol the waters around the islands. The Japanese Coast Guard said on Monday that Chinese government ships have now spent 84 days in the water around the islands, but the original infiltration into Japan’s territorial waters is preceded by controversy. The two Chinese infiltrators – which last for 30 hours and 40 hours respectively – are the longest period spent by Chinese government ships in Japanese waters around the islands. At the time of the attacks, Chinese ships were in Japan’s territorial waters, traveling four to six miles (six to 10 kilometers) to the islands, Japan said. READ Brazilian Zaire Bolsonaro has a coronavirus lung screening 'but everything is ok' The closeness between the two sides puts the ships at risk of ision collision, which only adds to the tension if provoking a military confrontation. Such a scenario has raised the alarm in the area, which is likely to escalate. Under the mutual defense agreement with Tokyo, the United States is responsible for protecting the islands as part of Japanese territory. Japan’s defense relations with India are also escalating tensions between Tokyo and Beijing. At the end of last month, Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force training ships were drilled by Indian Navy ships in the Indian Ocean. Asked at a news conference last month whether there is any link to increased Chinese activity in the disputed islands and the Indo-China military confrontation in the Himalayas, Japanese Defense Minister Taro Kono said the region should do better in assessing Chinese intentions. “China is trying to change the status quo on the border of India, Hong Kong and the East China Sea, in the South China Sea. So it is very easy to make connections between those issues. The military is clearly controlled by the Communist Party, so it must come from a very high level in the Chinese Communist Party Said Kono about.

CNN’s Shawn Deng contributed to this report.