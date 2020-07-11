Jeep teases Gladiator or Wrangler with 392 Hemi V8



Jeep



Look, I never commonly like to do the job on a weekend, but as I was scrolling through Twitter in mattress (as I am wont to do on Saturday mornings), I saw a tweet I just experienced to share. The breaking news: Jeep appears to be teasing options to things a 392 Hemi V8 motor in a Gladiator. Or perhaps a Wrangler. Or possibly the two. Jeep’s tweet is made up of a shadowy teaser rendering and no text, but that is a lot more than plenty of for this deduction, as I am going to now reveal.

From the teaser, it truly is virtually not possible to explain to if this is a Gladiator or a Wrangler, as their front finishes are essentially equivalent from this angle. But we can see a new hood with a massive scoop that has “392” penned on the aspect, a apparent indicator of what’s sitting down in the engine bay. A Hemi-powered Gladiator would seem like it would be the a lot more likely supplying, specially for the reason that current rumors have pointed to a Raptor-fighting Gladiator known as “Hercules.” However, if Jeep’s gonna set the Hemi in the Gladiator, why not just adhere it in the Wrangler, much too?

To be apparent, it truly is completely feasible that Jeep is not teasing a manufacturing product. The organization could just be floating a trial balloon to the web — primarily when the Wrangler is about to get a new arch rival, the 2021 Ford Bronco, in a handful of days. That stated, spy photographs and the rumormill have extensive held that just such a model is coming to dealerships, so this feels like a true preview.

It is really no shock that the Hemi matches in the Gladiator and Wrangler, as a selection of aftermarket corporations like Rubitrux and Hennessey now give conversions. In cars like the Dodge Durango SRT and Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT, the 6.4-liter V8 makes 475 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque and is mated to an 8-speed computerized and 4-wheel push, so this Jeep looks possible to provide similar specs.

You can find a chance a creation V8-driven Jeep could get SRT badging, as that moniker is already utilized on the aforementioned Grand Cherokee. This would mark the to start with time that a Wrangler or Gladiator would use SRT badging from the manufacturing unit. We be expecting that in addition to the hood, this V8 model would most likely get a new wheel-and-tire setup and a nicer inside with sportier seats. The truck would also would very likely call for a modified suspension set up to manage the further weight and electrical power.

The sensible next stage is to put the supercharged Hellcat V8 in the Gladiator and Wrangler, much too. On the other hand, Jeep may well operate into troubles undertaking that from the factory — the just-announced Dodge Durango Hellcat will be a one particular-calendar year speculate for the reason that of emissions polices. But hey, if this 392 Jeep is all that we can get, we’ll take it.

We have no idea if or when this secret Jeep may possibly debut, and specially with vehicle display time in flux due to the fact of the coronavirus pandemic, a reveal could happen at any time. With the new Ford Bronco debuting on July 13, I wouldn’t be stunned to see Jeep display this new product off the same week to steal some of Ford’s thunder.