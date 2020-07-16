Jio unveils Jio Glass headset soon after Google, Fb backing

A new entrant has emerged in the race to establish sensible glasses that offer individuals with combined and augmented actuality encounters. India’s Jio, aspect of the Reliance Industries conglomerate, declared a new blended reality headset at its yearly basic meeting on Wednesday called Jio Glass. Kiran Thomas, president of Reliance Industries, reported Jio Glass previously functions with above 25 programs. The black headset connects to the internet by means of a cable that must be plugged into the owner’s smartphone, he claimed. It weighs 75 grams and has a digital camera in involving the still left and right lenses. It truly is unclear how significantly the machine will value or when it will go on sale. The executive demoed Jio Glass becoming made use of to maintain a get the job done meeting in a digital place of work with two colleagues. One of them appeared as an avatar even though the other appeared in 2D form.

Thomas also confirmed how the technological innovation could be applied in an training placing. “With Jio Glass, the traditional way of mastering geography will now be record,” he mentioned, demonstrating how students and instructors could make digital visits to the Taj Mahal in India, the pyramids of Giza in Egypt, and the Colosseum in Rome. Jio is getting into a sector that other people have unsuccessful to crack. Google Glass, Microsoft HoloLens and Snap Spectacles are arguably the three best recognised initiatives, although Magic Leap has also been doing work on a system in key for years. None of the offerings have received mass adoption. READ Chinese GDP grows 3.2% in second quarter

The Reliance beast