Job drive report suggests 18 states in coronavirus ‘red zone’ must roll again reopening

The “pink zone” is described in the 359-web page report as “all those core-dependent statistical areas (CBSAs) and counties that in the course of the past 7 days described both of those new situations earlier mentioned 100 for each 100,000 populace, and a diagnostic test positivity outcome previously mentioned 10%.”

The report outlines actions counties in the purple zone need to just take. It encourages residents to “put on a mask at all times exterior the house and preserve actual physical distance.” And it endorses that general public officers “close bars and fitness centers” and “limit social gatherings to 10 individuals or much less,” which would mean rolling back again reopening provisions in these locations.

The report will come irrespective of President Donald Trump’s insistence that states reopen and a press to ship the nation’s kids back to faculty, even as instances enhance.

“Now we are open up, and we want to remain open up and we will keep open. We’re not closing. We will set out the fires as they appear out,” Trump stated at a White Dwelling function previously this month.