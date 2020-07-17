Job drive report suggests 18 states in coronavirus ‘red zone’ must roll again reopening

The “pink zone” is described in the 359-web page report as “all those core-dependent statistical areas (CBSAs) and counties that in the course of the past 7 days described both of those new situations earlier mentioned 100 for each 100,000 populace, and a diagnostic test positivity outcome previously mentioned 10%.”
The report outlines actions counties in the purple zone need to just take. It encourages residents to “put on a mask at all times exterior the house and preserve actual physical distance.” And it endorses that general public officers “close bars and fitness centers” and “limit social gatherings to 10 individuals or much less,” which would mean rolling back again reopening provisions in these locations.
“Now we are open up, and we want to remain open up and we will keep open. We’re not closing. We will set out the fires as they appear out,” Trump stated at a White Dwelling function previously this month.
The subsequent states are in the red zone for scenarios: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nevada, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah.
The report says the pursuing 11 states are in the pink zone for check positivity: Alabama, Florida, Ga, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nevada, South Carolina, Texas, Washington. The 11 states in the crimson zone for exam positivity are also in the pink zone for scenarios, with the exception of Washington condition.
Devin O’Malley, spokesman for Vice President Mike Pence and the process drive, didn’t dispute the document’s authenticity, and claimed the report showed “encouraging indications” amid the pandemic.
“When the vice president held a White Residence Coronavirus Task Force press briefing at HHS a several weeks in the past, he claimed that 16 states achieved the conditions for soaring cases and growing positivity charge. As it stands in that report, there are only 10 states that in shape that conditions. This is just a single information position of several encouraging signals that we are looking at throughout the place as we continue on to respond to the coronavirus pandemic,” O’Malley explained in a assertion.
Citing rules these kinds of as putting on encounter masks and keeping away from bars and indoor events, Birx reported these measures ought to be resumed in order to provide conditions back underneath control.
She stated they are “asking the American individuals in those counties and in those states to not only use these facial area coverings, not heading to bars, not going to indoor eating, but actually not collecting in residences possibly. And lowering individuals gatherings again down to our section a person recommendation, which was 10 or less.”
Birx touted the great importance of mask-sporting and stated “any type of indoor accumulating” must be averted in areas encountering a spike in instances.
