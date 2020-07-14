John Travolta dropped girlfriend Diana Hyland to breast most cancers many years ahead of Kelly Preston

Kelly Preston’s demise from breast most cancers on Sunday was not the initial time John Travolta lost a person to the lethal sickness.

Diana Hyland, an actress the now 66-year-old actor dated for a calendar year, died of the very very same bring about 43 years in the past in 1977.

At age 41, Hyland was 18 several years older than Travolta, who was 23 at the time, the New York Write-up noted. She played his mother in the 1976 Television set motion picture “The Boy in the Plastic Bubble.”

“I have under no circumstances been more in enjoy with anybody in my lifestyle,” Travolta told Persons magazine again in 1977. “I believed I was in really like just before, but I was not. From the second I fulfilled her I was attracted. We were like two maniacs speaking all the time on the set of ‘Bubble.’ Right after a thirty day period it grew to become intimate.”

In accordance to the outlet, the pair became inseparable while filming.

“I experienced much more fun with Diana than I at any time experienced in my everyday living,” claimed Travolta. “And the odd matter is just just before we fulfilled I assumed I would under no circumstances have a profitable partnership. She explained to me that she way too had believed the exact same point. Then, bam.”

Travolta admitted that before Hyland’s demise, the pair experienced prepared on getting their partnership to the up coming stage — and the upcoming seemed dazzling.

“I picked out a dwelling, and Diana and I have been scheduling on going in right right after this motion picture,” said Travolta, referring to “Saturday Night time Fever” which premiered months just after Hyland’s loss of life.

“If she was alive, it is incredibly feasible I would have married her,” he extra.

When Hyland had a mastectomy two many years prior, Travolta stated “she didn’t know she was going to die for absolutely sure until finally two weeks right before.”

Through the mid-manufacturing of “Saturday Night Fever,” Hyland died in Travolta’s arms, the outlet shared.

“I felt the breath go out of her,” he admitted.

At Hyland’s memorial assistance, the outlet mentioned Travolta wore the white fit they experienced purchased collectively for their planned excursion to Rio soon after “Saturday Evening Fever” was concluded.

Travolta said Scientology, as nicely as Hyland’s text, stored him going as he immersed himself in function. Before Hyland passed, she informed him: “I’m likely now, but you are going to have this get the job done.”

At the time, Travolta mentioned he has often deemed himself to be a just one-lady man and there was no a single else due to the fact Hyland.

“I gave her great pleasure in the past months of her existence,” he claimed. “I constantly really feel she is with me — I imply her intentions are. Diana constantly wanted the environment for me in each and every probable way.”

Travolta later found love once again. He satisfied Preston, an actress, while filming “The Experts” in 1988. They married in 1991 and remained alongside one another until finally her death at age 57.

Travolta verified Preston’s loss of life on Instagram and stated it followed a two-year struggle with breast cancer.

“It is with a very weighty heart that I notify you that my stunning wife Kelly has lost her two-12 months fight with breast most cancers,” Travolta wrote on Instagram Sunday. “She fought a courageous combat with the adore and support of so quite a few. “

He ongoing: “My loved ones and I will for good be grateful to her medical practitioners and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Centre, all the professional medical facilities that have aided, as effectively as her many mates and beloved ones who have been by her aspect. Kelly’s adore and daily life will generally be remembered. I will be using some time to be there for my youngsters who have shed their mom, so forgive me in advance if you never hear from us for a when. But please know that I will sense your outpouring of enjoy in the weeks and months in advance as we heal. All my enjoy, JT.”

Preston is survived by Travolta, as nicely as daughter Ella, 20, and 9-calendar year-previous son Benjamin. Their son Jett died in 2009 at the age of 16.