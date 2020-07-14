Jose Mourinho labels decision to overturn Man City’s Champions League ban “disgraceful”

Jose Mourinho has labelled the decision to overturn Manchester City’s Champions League ban as “disgraceful” and “a disaster”.

City are free to play in Europe’s premier club competition next term, having seen their two-year ban overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

However, a £26.8million fine was reduced to £8.9million.

And the Spurs boss cannot understand why, it they were not guilty, they were still fined.

“It’s a disgraceful decision,” said the Spurs boss. “If City are not guilty of it, to be punished by some million is a disgrace.

“If you’re not guilty you’re not punished. In the other way, if you’re guilty you should be banned. So it’s also a disgraceful decision. In any case, it’s a disaster. If you’re not guilty, you don’t pay.



(Image: Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)



“If you’re not guilty then you shouldn’t have a fine, not even a pound. I know that money is quite easy for them but it’s just a principle. Why are you paying 8-9million if you are not guilty?

“If they are not guilty, the decision is a disgrace. If they are guilty then the decision is also a disgrace and you should be banned from the competition.

“I don’t know if Manchester City are guilty or not but either way, it’s a disgraceful decision.”



(Image: Action Images via Reuters)



On the future of Financial Fair Play, Mourinho continued: “In this moment we are speaking about Man City. But in the past, other clubs were in a similar situation, and you know the results of it.

“So I think it’s better to open the circus door, and let everybody enjoy.

“And go inside for free, come out, go inside again, do it with freedom.”

Mourinho’s comments come after Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp insisted the decision did not mark “a good day for football.”

City boss Guardiola however stated that he is “incredibly happy” after seeing their European ban overturned.

Guardiola said: “I am incredibly happy for the decision. It shows all the people said about the club wasn’t true. What we won on the pitch we defend on the pitch.

“Today is a good day, yesterday was a good day for football because we play by the same rules as all the clubs in Europe.

“If we had broken FFP, we would have been banned but we have to defend ourselves because we were right.

“We can play in the Champions League next season because what we have done is right.

“They have to accept it, go on the pitch and play against us.”

Sign up to the Mirror Football email here for the latest news and transfer gossip