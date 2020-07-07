Jose Mourinho praised the ‘beautiful’ spit between Loris and Son

Two Spurs players had to leave the pitch at half-time after goalkeeper Loris Sun criticized him for not doing his defensive work.

As the players left the pitch, angry Loris was pushed to the South Korean international level, his teammates had to bring Son out of the tunnel.

The pair seemed to have settled their differences for the second half and embraced each other at the full-time whistle.

“It’s beautiful,” Mourinho said after the game. “If you want to blame someone for it, that’s me, because I criticize my boys because they don’t criticize themselves and each other enough.