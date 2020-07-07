Jose Mourinho praised the ‘beautiful’ spit between Loris and Son

Two Spurs players had to leave the pitch at half-time after goalkeeper Loris Sun criticized him for not doing his defensive work.
As the players left the pitch, angry Loris was pushed to the South Korean international level, his teammates had to bring Son out of the tunnel.
The pair seemed to have settled their differences for the second half and embraced each other at the full-time whistle.
“It’s beautiful,” Mourinho said after the game. “If you want to blame someone for it, that’s me, because I criticize my boys because they don’t criticize themselves and each other enough.
“It’s important for the team to grow and for that you have to demand each other and be strong.
“A group of good boys, all they can win is the Fair Play Cup. It’s something I’ve never won, and I’m not interested.”
‘No problem’
Defender Michael Keane scored the fateful goal for Tottenham, who won over Everton in a horrific encounter at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Spurs, who lost 3-1 to Sheffield United, have now reached eighth place in a late bid for European football next season.
The French international said that the incident with Loris and Son was only “part of football” and that they were moving forward.
“There is no problem. He has a lot of respect between me and him,” he told BBC Sport after the game.
