sport

Jose Mourinho praised the ‘beautiful’ spit between Loris and Son

43 mins ago
Add Comment
by Niki J. Layton
2 Views
Jose Mourinho praised the 'beautiful' spit between Loris and Son
Niki J. Layton
Written by Niki J. Layton

Two Spurs players had to leave the pitch at half-time after goalkeeper Loris Sun criticized him for not doing his defensive work.

As the players left the pitch, angry Loris was pushed to the South Korean international level, his teammates had to bring Son out of the tunnel.

The pair seemed to have settled their differences for the second half and embraced each other at the full-time whistle.

“It’s beautiful,” Mourinho said after the game. “If you want to blame someone for it, that’s me, because I criticize my boys because they don’t criticize themselves and each other enough.

“It’s important for the team to grow and for that you have to demand each other and be strong.

“A group of good boys, all they can win is the Fair Play Cup. It’s something I’ve never won, and I’m not interested.”

Read: The club president said that Lionel Messi will end his career in Barcelona

‘No problem’

Defender Michael Keane scored the fateful goal for Tottenham, who won over Everton in a horrific encounter at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spurs, who lost 3-1 to Sheffield United, have now reached eighth place in a late bid for European football next season.

The French international said that the incident with Loris and Son was only “part of football” and that they were moving forward.

“There is no problem. He has a lot of respect between me and him,” he told BBC Sport after the game.

READ  The "MLS Is Back Tournament" continues despite coronavirus concerns

You may also like

About the author

Niki J. Layton

Niki J. Layton

Niki J. Layton is a journalist who writes on politics, environment and human rights in South Asia.

For 15 years, she has written for several publications and websites including TIME, Harper's, Al Jazeera, The Caravan, The Hindu, Scroll.in, Outlook, The Wire, The New York Times, Foreign Policy, The Economic Times, Tehelka, and news channel CNN-IBN. She is an India correspondent for The Straits Times, Singapore.

Some of the awards she has received are the Red Cross Award for reporting on conflict, Mumbai press award for environmental reporting, and ILO award for writing on labour. Niki has a Masters in political journalism from Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism, New York

View all posts

Leave a Comment