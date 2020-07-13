Kany Garcia Normally takes Enthusiasts on a ‘Mesa Para Dos’ Journey in Heartfelt Virtual Live performance

Kany Garcia observed numerous innovative approaches to continue to keep in touch with her fans for the duration of the world wide pandemic. Many thanks to social media, she available enthusiasts months of activities, including a working day of self-care, cooking, conditioning and acoustic classes.

But on Saturday (July 11), Garcia took it to the future degree, web hosting a virtual live performance from San Juan’s new arena, Coca-Cola New music Hall. She also became the initially woman artist to carry out at the new Puerto Rican venue.

In a a person-hour reside stream, developed by Go Concerts and manufactured out there on Dwell Move Perform, the award-profitable singer-songwriter debuted are living songs from her new Mesa Para Dos album.

“Join me on the slope, in the open wound, in the uncertainty, in the frustration, in the crying,” Garcia’s voice kicked off the display. “Join me on a stage full of vacant seats, on canceled tours, when I no extended know what to do, when I think that anything is currently missing. Appear with me, your hand is no more time a physique portion with 5 fingers. Your hand is my hope, it is gentle, it is the streets, it is heritage, it is potential, it is my energy, and the just certainty that jointly we are invincible.”

Donning a blush costume with a black belt hugging her waistline, Garcia opened up the digital clearly show with her solitary “Acompañame.” She was joined on phase by drummer Antonio Alonso, bassist Bryan Pérez, guitarists Cristian F Rivera and Josian Feliciano, and backing singer Olga Irelys Gonzalez.

She then executed singles these kinds of as “Me Mude,” “Alguien – Duele Menos,” “Bailemos Un Blues,” “Remamos,” and “Para Siempre.” Paying homage to her album’s name, which interprets to “table for two,” Garcia also invited some particular friends to her concert these types of as Tommy Torres, Carlos Vives, Pedro Capo, Gusttavo Lima and Camilo, who formed section of the party from their households.

Garcia wrapped up her established with her heartfelt monitor “Lo Que Veo en Ti,” but before the journey ended, she thanked her around 30,000 on line viewers from all about the environment.

“Thank you extremely substantially for supplying me the prospect to continue on connecting with you in this way,” she reported, expressing that she misses live shows and interacting with her supporters in individual. “Thank you for this time and I hope you had a excellent time as I did.”

See photos of the dwell stream on Instagram.