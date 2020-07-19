Kanye West Retains Campaign Rally In South Carolina For President Bid – Deadline

UPDATE: No policy issues have been revealed yet from Kanye West’s South Carolina rally, but he’s making waves with reviews on underground railroad hero Harriet Tubman.

Carrying a bulletproof vest and appearing in front of an American flag, West went into an off-the-cuff stream on Tubman. “Harriet Tubman never ever in fact freed the slave, she just experienced the slaves go get the job done for other white persons,” he explained to the group.

Kanye West attacks Harriet Tubman at to start with presidential rally: ‘She under no circumstances basically freed the slaves’ – https://t.co/rkUBgzB42v — Austin Petersen (@AP4Liberty) July 19, 2020

Earlier: Rapper Kanye West is keeping his 1st marketing campaign function for his quixotic presidential marketing campaign today in South Carolina.

The celebration will be held at the Exquis Function Center in North Charleston. No ticket? Really do not go, as it is “for registered guests only.”

Precisely two weeks have elapsed considering that West first introduced that he would operate for president, like a few times where by reviews surfaced that he had decided not to operate. So considerably, he’s on the ballot in Oklahoma, and has a web page, kanye2020.nation. But no plan proposals for his “Birthday Party” have been place forth. At today’s rally, attendees will be requested to signal a COVID-19 liability launch form, socially distance, and don a mask. West will also have a pre-rally press party.