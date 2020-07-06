Kanye West said he was running for president. But he never actually took any action

Kanye West said Saturday that he is running for president in the 2020 US election, a clear challenge for President Donald Trump.
“We must now realize America’s promise by trusting God, uniting our vision and building our future,” West Tweeted
. “I’m running for president of the United States! # 2020VISION.”
West tweeted his plans days later Teasing a new song
And a new album titled “Gods Country”.
Fans immediately tweeted their support for the musician and business mogul, who has a history of promoting himself and his projects with political ads.
So far, it does not appear that West intends to run for president.
With only four months to go to the polls, the West must register with the Federal Election Commission, present a campaign platform and collect enough signatures to enter the November ballot.
He was already missing Deadline
To file as an independent candidate in many states.
However, he did get at least one important nod. The most recent Tesla CEO is Elon Musk Photography
West responded with his tweet, “You have my full support!”
Kim Kardashian West too Tweet
Her husband’s statement with the American flag emoji.
This is not the first time West’s announcement that he has teased the idea of running for US presidency.
West first said he would run for president at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards. He ended his acceptance speech for the Video Vanguard Award by saying he would run in 2020. But in January 2019 he was Tweeted
“2024,” seems to be delaying his plans.
In a May 2018 Charlemagne Tha God interview, Said West
If he runs his stage, “the Trump campaign and Bernie Sanders may be the formulas. That’s my mix.”
Over the past few years, Trump has gained and lost fans over his vocal support. West regularly tweeted his admiration for the president, donned a red “Make America Great Again” hat and visited the Oval Office.
However, he recently quit the presidency over the Black Lives Matter movement and protests against police brutality and racial injustice.
In June, the West Donate
2 million to support the families of George Floyd, Ahmed Arbury and Briona Taylor, three blacks who died in police and civilian incidents.
