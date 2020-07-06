Kanye West said he was running for president. But he never actually took any action

Kanye West said Saturday that he is running for president in the 2020 US election, a clear challenge for President Donald Trump.

“We must now realize America’s promise by trusting God, uniting our vision and building our future,” West Tweeted . “I’m running for president of the United States! # 2020VISION.”

West tweeted his plans days later Teasing a new song And a new album titled “Gods Country”.

Fans immediately tweeted their support for the musician and business mogul, who has a history of promoting himself and his projects with political ads.