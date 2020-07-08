Kanye West says he no longer supports Trump and that he has a coronavirus

The West, which has been widely criticized for its support for President Donald Trump, has reportedly lost faith in the commander-in-chief.

“It was a big mess for me,” West said. “I don’t like catching the air he’s hiding in the bunker.”

West’s comments come after he announces He’s running for president, Although many states have missed deadlines to actually get the ballot.

He insisted to Forbes that his run was not a publicity stunt, and said he had no problem with his planned run to remove votes from Democratic nominee Joe Biden and help Trump reelection.

“I’m not denying it, I’m telling you,” West said. “To say that the black vote is Democratic is racism and white supremacy.”

“I’m not saying Trump is my way. He may be a part of my path. And Joe Biden? It’s like coming on a man, please,” West quoted the publication as saying. “You know? We say Obama Special. Trump Special. Kanye West Special. We need special people to lead America. Bill Clinton? Special. Joe Biden is not special.”

One reason the star believes he can get on the ballot despite missing the filing deadline is the coronavirus – a disease he claimed to have contracted in February.

“Watching videos of chills, bed shakes, taking hot showers, and telling me what I need to do to overcome it,” West said of the time.

It is unclear whether West has ever been tested for the virus or antibodies and said he was praying for a cure, despite the suspicion for the vaccine.

“We are praying, we are praying for freedom,” West said last year He dropped his “Jesus Is King” album And spoke of his spiritual awakening. “It’s all about God. We must stop doing things that make God mad.”

CNN reached out to representatives for the West for additional comment.