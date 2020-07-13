Kelly Preston, actor and wife of John Travolta, dies aged 57 from breast cancer | Movie

Kelly Preston, who played spectacular and comedian foil to actors ranging from Tom Cruise in Jerry Maguire to Arnold Schwarzenegger in Twins, has died, her husband, John Travolta, said. She was 57.

Travolta claimed in an Instagram post that his wife of 28 many years, who was identified with breast cancer two years back, died on Sunday.

“It is with a incredibly large heart that I inform you that my gorgeous wife Kelly has misplaced her two-year struggle with breast cancer,” Travolta reported. “She fought a brave struggle with the like and support of so a lot of.”

The few had three youngsters alongside one another.

Preston had a lengthy performing occupation in flicks and television, at instances appearing alongside one another in movies with her spouse, which includes in Battlefield Earth in 2000.

Preston starred opposite Kevin Costner in the 1999 film For the Love of the Game, and in 2004 appeared in the music movie for Maroon 5’s She Will Be Cherished.

She experienced repeated visitor-starring roles on Television sequence like Medium, CSI: Cyber and Joey.

Preston and Travolta had been married at a midnight ceremony in Paris in 1991 when the couple ended up expecting their very first son, Jett. They had two children, daughter Ella Bleu in 2000 and a son, Benjamin, in 2010.

Jett died aged 16 in January 2009 immediately after a seizure at the family’s holiday getaway house in the Bahamas. The demise led to a court docket scenario soon after an ambulance driver and his legal professional have been accused of seeking to extort $25m from the actors in exchange for not releasing delicate information about their son’s death.

Travolta testified in the course of a criminal demo that finished in a mistrial and was well prepared to testify a 2nd time, but made a decision to halt pursuing the scenario. He cited the critical strain the scenario and his son’s dying had triggered the family members.

Each Preston and Travolta returned to performing, with Preston’s very first position back again the Nicholas Sparks adaptation, The Final Tune, which starred Miley Cyrus and her future spouse, Liam Hemsworth.

Travolta and Preston fulfilled although filming The Professionals in 1988.

They past starred with each other in the 2018 movie Gotti, with Travolta participating in John Gotti and Preston playing the crime bosss wife, Victoria.

Kelly’s appreciate and lifestyle will usually be remembered, Travolta wrote on Instagram. He additional: “I will be getting some time to be there for my small children who have misplaced their mom, so forgive me in progress if you really don’t hear from us for a when. But remember to know that I will come to feel your outpouring of adore in the weeks and months forward as we mend.”

Preston’s death was first reported by Men and women magazine.