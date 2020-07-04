Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father, Abdulmanap ‘dies of Kovid-19 problems’

Abdulmanap died at Moscow Hospital due to complications arising from the Kovid-19 infection, according to the RT.com website. He was 57 years old.
“I ask Allah to bless the dead with His grace and to bring patience to your believing hearts in the face of suffering and to bring us together with our loved ones in heaven.
“Khabib is very strong. His family is very strong and his father is very strong,” said Abdelaziz. “He is improving. He has opened his eyes and he is responding a little – a good sign. Allah is in control.”
Abdulmanap suffered a heart attack after being diagnosed with coronavirus, RT.com reported. He then underwent emergency bypass surgery, after which he was placed in a medically induced coma twice.
“Sorry for the passing of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. The genius of fighting sports and the absolute inspiration for so many up and coming fighters.
“Sadly such a loss and tragedy has only entered the core of coaching. RIP and best wishes to his family during this difficult time.”
31-year-old Khabib Nurmagomedov, a UFC lightweight champion and the longest active unbeaten streak in MMA.
Describing Abdulmanap as “the world-renowned mixed martial arts coach”, RT.com reports that Khabib’s father has turned some of their family home into a gym, where his son learned to wrestle.
Leave a Comment