sport

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father, Abdulmanap ‘dies of Kovid-19 problems’

29 mins ago
Add Comment
by Niki J. Layton
2 Views
Khabib Nurmagomedov's father, Abdulmanap 'dies of Kovid-19 problems'
Niki J. Layton
Written by Niki J. Layton

Abdulmanap died at Moscow Hospital due to complications arising from the Kovid-19 infection, according to the RT.com website. He was 57 years old.

“I ask Allah to bless the dead with His grace and to bring patience to your believing hearts in the face of suffering and to bring us together with our loved ones in heaven.

Khabib Said in May Abdulmanap says the situation is sad. He went back to his home in Dagestan, Russia, when the lockdown measures were implemented.
However, in an interview with ESPN in early June, Abdelaziz said he was The situation has improved.

“Khabib is very strong. His family is very strong and his father is very strong,” said Abdelaziz. “He is improving. He has opened his eyes and he is responding a little – a good sign. Allah is in control.”

Abdulmanap suffered a heart attack after being diagnosed with coronavirus, RT.com reported. He then underwent emergency bypass surgery, after which he was placed in a medically induced coma twice.

Khabib rival Conor McGregor coach John Kavanagh took to Twitter To send his condolences.

“Sorry for the passing of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. The genius of fighting sports and the absolute inspiration for so many up and coming fighters.

“Sadly such a loss and tragedy has only entered the core of coaching. RIP and best wishes to his family during this difficult time.”

Mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov and his father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov gave a press conference in Moscow on November 26, 2018.

31-year-old Khabib Nurmagomedov, a UFC lightweight champion and the longest active unbeaten streak in MMA.

Describing Abdulmanap as “the world-renowned mixed martial arts coach”, RT.com reports that Khabib’s father has turned some of their family home into a gym, where his son learned to wrestle.

READ  MLB canceled its 2020 All-Star Game

You may also like

About the author

Niki J. Layton

Niki J. Layton

Niki J. Layton is a journalist who writes on politics, environment and human rights in South Asia.

For 15 years, she has written for several publications and websites including TIME, Harper's, Al Jazeera, The Caravan, The Hindu, Scroll.in, Outlook, The Wire, The New York Times, Foreign Policy, The Economic Times, Tehelka, and news channel CNN-IBN. She is an India correspondent for The Straits Times, Singapore.

Some of the awards she has received are the Red Cross Award for reporting on conflict, Mumbai press award for environmental reporting, and ILO award for writing on labour. Niki has a Masters in political journalism from Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism, New York

View all posts

Leave a Comment