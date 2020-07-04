Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant are giving input on the Nets coaching hire

Nets general manager Sean Marks admits he picks Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving brains on the team’s coaching situation. It was never from direct experience at the start of the NBA rematch in Orlando, Fla. It was not worth taking risk marks.

“[Irving] Doing well. But like Kevin, you need to look at risk-reward. When you have a lot of money and your future is tied to a couple guys – the whole team, but these two guys are an integral part of it – they don’t have enough structure, ”Marx told WFAN on Friday. “The last thing you want to do is keep these guys out there when they don’t have the appropriate workload and energy.”

To evaluate the work of interim coach and perceived front-runner Jack Vaughn, Marks will not be asked to reveal his stars to COVID-19 in Orlando.

“It wouldn’t be wise for us if we didn’t include some of these key players in this decision,” Marks said. “We pick their brains for what they are looking for, for Kevin, for Kairi and for the leader. They have been brutally honest so far.

“I don’t ask Kevin to come to Orlando to assess anyone. When you get to the level of those elite players, they have ultimate goals in mind. They want to be accountable. Kevin and Kairi told me to win a championship in Brooklyn. “

But the declining nets are realistic, knowing that the title will not come out this season. They are playing a long game.

Although the word tank never enters from Marx’s lips, there are reasons to be prudent. If the Nets lose the playoffs, they will have a lottery-protected first-round pick, currently committed to Minnesota.

“We are strategic in how we play there and how we compete,” Marks said. “But again, it’s a lot bigger than a basketball game. This is beyond it. “

The suggestion is clear for the coronavirus, both DeAndre Jordan and Spencer Dinwiddie have tested positive, and Jordan has already dropped from the start of the repart. But with Wilson Chandler and Nick Claxton also out, the Nets are a shell.

It’s often easy to see why the Nets are more manipulative – often the injured Caris Levert – their best young talent, and a potential trade chip if they want to land a third star.

“Certainly, we have to be smarter about how we get there and how we compete and the team we put in there. We’re evaluating and evaluating… who’s playing, who’s playing, who’s not playing, ”Marx said. “The players have to decide for themselves. It’s not entirely up to me. I can definitely point them out in ways we think would be beneficial, but we’re going to take their safety and health and injury risk. [seriously].

“It’s not just for this season. We’ve been looking at the road for two and three years. “

In the last 16 games before the shutdown, Levert averaged 24.1 points, 5.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds, hitting 41.3 percent from depth. He acknowledged the COVID-19 concerns, but said the Nets’ team decisions were in his head.

“Nets as a team, as a company? I don’t make those decisions; I feel like it’s outside of me. That’s Sean and Ownership. It’s not really my job to think about those things, ”Levert said. “For me personally, it’s definitely an idea in my head. When it comes to personal health and outside of coronavirus and social justice and comfort in the bubble, this is definitely something I should consider.

“But as a company, I don’t think it’s my call to say that we’re not getting worse.”