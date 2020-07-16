Las Vegas gentleman accused of goading homeless gentleman into lethal stunt is arrested

A Las Vegas male who authorities say “goaded” a homeless man into executing a lethal backflip for $6 and livestreamed the stunt final month has been arrested.
Keonte Jones, 28, was booked Tuesday on suspicion of willful disregard of a person’s safety, a felony, in the death of Larry Coner, 55, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Division said in a assertion.
Coner had approached Jones inquiring for revenue June 20, according to the assertion. Jones made available him $6 to complete the stunt north of downtown Las Vegas, the assertion explained.
In a disturbing 10-minute video clip of the incident, Coner can be witnessed flipping, then showing up to land on his head. Authorities claimed he endured a significant spinal injuries and died 10 days afterwards.
In the video clip, Jones appears to laugh as Coner lays on the floor motionless.
“You ain’t obtained no remorse,” a woman can be heard stating at a single point.
A woman who discovered herself as Coner’s sister described him as a humble man who experienced struggled in lifetime.
“Why do we have no compassion for a different,” she mentioned in a Facebook article. “I’m crushed so bad I can’t try to eat.”
It wasn’t apparent if Jones has a law firm. Court docket information didn’t listing a single.
Leave a Comment