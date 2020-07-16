Politics

Las Vegas gentleman accused of goading homeless gentleman into lethal stunt is arrested

1 hour ago
Add Comment
by Brandon M. Friedman
Las Vegas man accused of goading homeless man into deadly stunt is arrested
Brandon M. Friedman
Written by Brandon M. Friedman

A Las Vegas male who authorities say “goaded” a homeless man into executing a lethal backflip for $6 and livestreamed the stunt final month has been arrested.

Keonte Jones, 28, was booked Tuesday on suspicion of willful disregard of a person’s safety, a felony, in the death of Larry Coner, 55, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Division said in a assertion.

Coner had approached Jones inquiring for revenue June 20, according to the assertion. Jones made available him $6 to complete the stunt north of downtown Las Vegas, the assertion explained.

In a disturbing 10-minute video clip of the incident, Coner can be witnessed flipping, then showing up to land on his head. Authorities claimed he endured a significant spinal injuries and died 10 days afterwards.

In the video clip, Jones appears to laugh as Coner lays on the floor motionless.

“You ain’t obtained no remorse,” a woman can be heard stating at a single point.

A woman who discovered herself as Coner’s sister described him as a humble man who experienced struggled in lifetime.

“Why do we have no compassion for a different,” she mentioned in a Facebook article. “I’m crushed so bad I can’t try to eat.”

It wasn’t apparent if Jones has a law firm. Court docket information didn’t listing a single.

Tim Stelloh is a reporter for NBC News, based mostly in California.

READ  White Residence claims Trump adopted CDC steering after Atlanta mayor accuses him of breaking mask regulation

You may also like

About the author

Brandon M. Friedman

Brandon M. Friedman

To write and report, from and on the largest number of cultures and countries.

Specialties: International News, Humanitarian and Development Issues, Indian Politics and culture, and Narrative Journalism.

View all posts

Leave a Comment