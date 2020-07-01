Latest Updates Worldwide

The number of Jewish burials in the UK from March to May of 2020 is more than doubled compared to last year, as senior figures show the Jewish community suffered “disproportionate” losses from Kovid-19.

According to the British Jewish Board of Deputies, there were 811 burials from March to May this year, compared with 358 in the previous year – an increase of 127%.

Last month Analysis From the UK’s Office for National Statistics (ONS), people who identify as Jews, Muslims, Hindus, and Sikhs, among other groups, show higher rates of Covid-19 mortality.

When adjusting for region, population density, socio-demographic and household characteristics, and ethnic background, the ONS found that those who were identified as Jewish during the 2011 census had a higher risk of death than those who were Covid-19 compared to Christians. Demographic, Jewish men have twice as much risk as Christian men.

The Board of Deputies said their findings indicate that the Jewish community has suffered more than two and a half times more deaths than the general population estimates alone.

“The reopening of some synagogues this Sabbath is a relief to many of us as some aspects of the Jewish way of life have returned to normalcy,” Board of Deputies President Mary van der Jail said in a statement Tuesday.

“But as these statistics show, we as a community have disproportionately lost loved ones, friends and family. It is important to take the guidance of the government and the care that goes forward to save lives,” she said.

The board of deputies said that as of the week ending June 26, 501 Jewish funerals were recorded where the deceased had been infected with Kovid-19.