Leaked Gmail redesign integrates Chat, Meet, and doc collaboration in one area

Google seemingly has a huge Gmail redesign in the functions that could permit you collaborate with colleagues, work on Google Docs, and chat in excess of Google Satisfy all without having leaving Gmail. Leaked visuals of the redesign were being spotted on Google’s website for the Google Cloud Future ‘20: OnAir event by Twitter user Tahin Rahman (through Android Law enforcement).

In the redesign, there are now tabs for Mail, Chat, Rooms, and Satisfy. The Chat tab seems to choose you to your conversations with folks, even though Rooms surface to be areas for subject-dependent discussions, very similar to Slack channels. The Meet up with tab exhibits your future Google Meet up with conferences and suggestions for who you might want to get in touch with. (The Meet tab may possibly glance acquainted — Google presently announced in June that it was coming to Gmail’s iOS and Android applications.)

Other slides posted by Rahman display that you’ll be equipped to set a discussion and a Google Doc aspect by aspect though in Gmail, making it possible for you to collaborate on the document and talk about it in serious time. You are going to evidently even be able to have a Google Meet up with video chat window in picture-in-image method on top rated of all that, permitting you go over projects on a simply call though continue to hunting at the chat and doc in front of you:

In January, it was noted that Google was aiming to unify its workplace instruments and messaging apps under one particular cellular app, and it looks doable these leaked slides are exhibiting the fruits of that labor. Considering that the starting of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has fast bolstered its collaboration tools, like rebranding Hangouts Meet to Google Satisfy, including new options to Meet up with (and making it no cost for anyone), and changing Hangouts Chat for enterprise end users to Google Chat.