Leaked Pics Spill the Beans on Samsung’s Next Wireless Earbuds

On Thursday, we bought a purported very first seem at Samsung’s most current genuinely wireless earbuds, although deciding to call them anything but bean buds is a big skipped prospect if you talk to me.

Instead, rumor has it that Samsung’s likely with the drastically significantly less cute name “Galaxy Buds Reside. Their official debut is not expected right up until Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked occasion on Aug. 5, having said that, this week noted leaker Evan Blass shared two photographs on Patreon that, if true, could be our initial superior-res peak at the company’s upcoming headphones.

As we realized from before renders leaked from the German tech website Winfuture, this bean-shaped design and style marks a drastic departure from the search of Samsung’s Galaxy Buds+, which were far more iterative than modern. The visuals present what appears to be like a speaker established in the middle of the bud with two microphone holes around possibly end, likely for calls and filtering out exterior noise.

Based mostly on these leaks, the Galaxy Buds Are living will be readily available in 3 hues: black, white, and the exact copper coloration noticed in past week’s Galaxy Take note 20 leak and prominently featured in Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked announcement. As for the charging scenario, it looks extra square than Apple’s equal for its AirPods and seems to have magnets inside of to protected the buds in put although charging.

Barring any more leaks, we’re expected to hear more particulars about these lil bean buds upcoming month. According to rumors, Samsung’s also scheduling to reveal a Galaxy Note 20, Take note 20 Extremely, and a Galaxy Fold 2 (or what ever they choose to get in touch with the successor to its foldable mobile phone). Odds are we’ll see a new pill and current smartwatch as very well.

Check out back in for additional facts when Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked celebration kicks off on Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 10 a.m. ET.