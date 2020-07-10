Leaker suggests Iphone 12 Pro designs will have 6GB of RAM

Apple is anticipated to introduce 4 new Iphone models later on this yr, with two products remaining section of the Iphone 12 lineup and the other two of the Iphone 12 Pro lineup. As we proceed to understand more about the next generation Apple iphone, leaker @L0vetodream shared a hint currently about the internal specs of these units.

Apple is rumored to adopt the A14 chip constructed with a new 5 nanometer procedure for this year’s iPhones, but details on the hardware are however unclear. But in accordance to @L0vetodream, the new Method On a Chip (SoC) will incorporate RAM updates for at least two of the 2020 Iphone versions.

In a mysterious tweet, the leaker indicates that the Pro lineup will characteristic 6GB RAM, whilst the regular lineup will continue to be with 4GB RAM. The Iphone 11, Apple iphone 11 Pro and, Apple iphone 11 Professional Max attributes the A13 chip with 4GB RAM.

Rumors claims that Apple will launch the regular Apple iphone 12 in two measurements this yr, with 5.4 and 6.1 inches, when the Iphone 12 Pro will be offered in 6.1 and 6.7 inches.

It is really worth mentioning that @L0vetodream effectively predicted several Apple announcements this yr, from the new iPad Pro with Magic Keyboard to the redesigned macOS Huge Sur.

Expert 6GB

General 4GB — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) July 9, 2020

Apple is but to validate when the future generation Apple iphone will be formally introduced, which usually occurs in September. You can read everything we now know about Iphone 12 in our entire roundup.

Look at out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple information:

https://www.youtube.com/view?v=n0K7gUtdMqc