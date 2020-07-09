Lee Westwood: Tiger Woods has done much to promote the sport while ‘there are not enough blacks’ in golf

As it happens Beginning of the reimplementation of PGA Tour At the Charles Schwab Challenge last month, there was a moment of silence in each round at 8:46 am CT (2:45 p.m. BST) tea time. Eight minutes and 46 seconds, Floyd is pictured pinned under a police officer’s knee.

Britain’s Westwood said that viewing golf as a “white sport” was part of the problem.

“I think it would still be considered a white sport if I was completely honest,” he said. “If you look at the people involved, and certainly the coming crowd, it’s white supremacy.

“There are not enough blacks in the game. I don’t know what the answer is. But the answer must be because sport should be for everyone, right?”

In a statement sent to CNN Sport, the European Tour said it had played in 31 countries across five continents, with members from 35 countries and winners from 36 countries since the tour began in 1972.

“We are the gatekeepers of the professional game and we do not discriminate against anyone,” the tour statement added. “Anyone from any country, whether by junior or tee rank, is eligible for our tour. We welcome open arms.

“Diversity is something we celebrate every day, but at the same time we are listening to golf’s appeal to all sectors of society and ways to expand golf participation. We stand in solidarity with everyone who wants to end all forms of discrimination.”

The Royal & Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews, in partnership with the US Golf Association (USGA), is playing golf around the world and was not immediately available for comment at the time of publication.

In the US, about 25% of those who played on the golf course for the first time in 2017 were not white.

However, 82% of all golfers in the US are White, and 25% of junior golfers (6-17 years old) are non-White.

The PGA Tour sent a statement to CNN Sport: “We agree with Lee that our game is not as diverse as we would like from an audience, entertainment or player perspective.

“However, we have considerable optimism on the PGA Tour and are more committed to diversity and inclusion.”

The company also notes that it has plans to announce a significant commitment to social and racial justice in the coming months.

USGA did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment.

The price is fixed

Westwood has identified the cost of playing golf as an important barrier to entry.

“Golf is very expensive, I think,” said the 47-year-old Westwood. “Joining clubs is expensive.”

According to a 2018 survey done Golf Channel The average cost of an 18-hole round on a public golf course is $ 36, including a cart, but excluding clubs.

Private golf clubs are particularly expensive. According to a study of private clubs conducted by Longitude Group Golf Digest , Most elite clubs are seeking a starting fee of between $ 250,000 and $ 500,000.

Only 30% of responsive private clubs list price, 500 7,500 or less. It is free of annual “dues” (membership fees), which, according to the survey, cost an average of 6,245 (about 20 520 per month). Some clubs require a minimum amount of money to spend at the club shop and bar each month.

Ryder Cup

Meanwhile the Ryder Cup has been postponed to 2021.

The biennial competition between the US and Europe is scheduled for September 22-27 at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wisconsin. The tournament is scheduled for September 2021 on the same course.

The decision to postpone this year’s program is based on the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, administrators said.

“As of today, it is clear that our medical experts and public officials in Wisconsin are not sure that we will be able to hold a program responsibly with thousands of spectators in September,” US CEO Seth Waugh’s PGA said in a statement.

“Because of that uncertainty, we know that rescheduling is the right call.”