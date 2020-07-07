Lin-Manuel Miranda responds to the criticism of ‘Hamilton’ slavery

This began with the opening of “Hamilton” on Broadway in 2015 and expanded with the release of the film during a time of intense focus on the Black Lives Matters movement.
The show’s creator and star, Lin-Manuel Miranda, responded to criticism on Twitter on Monday, following a series of observations by writer Tracy Clayton.
Clayton, who hosts the Netflix podcast “Strong Black Legends,” tweeted: “Hamilton is a subject of criticism & I’m obviously biased, but I like this conversation going on.”
“Hamilton’s play and film are given to us in two different worlds, and our willingness to question things in this way seems to be a clear sign of change,” she wrote.
“I am absolutely disappointed that this is not a drama about slavery but about slavery,” Clayton tweeted. “I think that’s one of the things I see a lot, but when I listen to hip hop as a black woman I tend to flex the same muscle I use. We enjoy troublesome things all the time.”
Clayton “After reading the criticism, I appreciate more cases of Hamilton & slavery, but the collusion with the statues of Columbus and Robert E. Lee denies the nuances of this conversation and we are capable of giving it up.”
She also states that “humans are defective and cumbersome. Those who lived then & now read and write about them.”
Miranda tweeted her admiration for Clayton and wrote, “Criticism is valid.”
“I can’t get over the complexities and failures of these people,” he tweeted. “Or wrestling but cutting off. I’ve taken 6 years and done as much as I can in 2.5 hours of music. I’ve done my best. It’s all fair game.”
Leave a Comment