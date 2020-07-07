Lin-Manuel Miranda responds to the criticism of ‘Hamilton’ slavery

Including a diverse cast of it Creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda Puerto Rican descent, “Hamilton” Criticized It certainly does not portray the terror and slavery of slavery on the role played by American founding fathers.

This began with the opening of “Hamilton” on Broadway in 2015 and expanded with the release of the film during a time of intense focus on the Black Lives Matters movement.

The show’s creator and star, Lin-Manuel Miranda, responded to criticism on Twitter on Monday, following a series of observations by writer Tracy Clayton.

Clayton, who hosts the Netflix podcast “Strong Black Legends,” tweeted: “Hamilton is a subject of criticism & I’m obviously biased, but I like this conversation going on.”