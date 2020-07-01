sport

Lionel Messi’s 700th goal in career but Barcelona stutter in title race

57 mins ago
by Niki J. Layton
Argentina reached the landmark Of Barcelona Atletico have a 2-2 draw against Madrid, resulting in a loss to title rivals Real Madrid.

But for Messi, this is the latest record to reach an astonishing career, showing no signs of slowing down.

His 630th goal in 724 appearances for the Catalan club, combined with 70 goals he achieved on the international stage.

They are statistics, a record goal scorer for both club and country.

The 33-year-old joined the list of names such as Peele, Ferenc Puskas and Gerd M ముller, who reached the milestone of 700, including his longtime rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese advanced He scored his 700th goal At the Euro 2020 qualifier against Ukraine in October last year.
Both are still lagging behind Czech-Austrian forward Joseph Bikon, who scored more than 800 goals in his career from 1928 to 1955. UEFA.
Barcelona slid up again

Despite achieving his milestone, Messi is not in the mood to celebrate.

His delightfully chipped spot kick was not enough to earn his side three points, which made him feel less like a title defender.

The hosts threw the lead twice as Saul converted two penalties for third-placed Atletico.

In the Barcelona opener, Messi bounced Diego Costa to his own whipping corner.

However, the result is that Real Madrid are one point behind Catalan after playing an extra game.

“It is a real shame and the league title is very difficult for us with every game,” Barcelona coach Quick Setien said after the match.

“Actually dropping these points will distance us from the title, but we have to work hard.”

