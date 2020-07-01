Lionel Messi’s 700th goal in career but Barcelona stutter in title race

Argentina reached the landmark Of Barcelona Atletico have a 2-2 draw against Madrid, resulting in a loss to title rivals Real Madrid.

But for Messi, this is the latest record to reach an astonishing career, showing no signs of slowing down.

His 630th goal in 724 appearances for the Catalan club, combined with 70 goals he achieved on the international stage.

They are statistics, a record goal scorer for both club and country.