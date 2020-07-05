Top News

Liverpool are back on track for the Premier League title celebrations with a win over Aston Villa

3 hours ago
by Barbara C. Arroyo
Many have suggested that Jurgen Klopp’s side suffered some sort of hangover during Thursday’s 4-0 demolition of Manchester City – a massive defeat by a team that had already been crowned Premier League champion – but Liverpool recovered in time for relegation. -Auston threatened Villa with a knife.

The plain seal at Anfield on Sunday was not all, but Villa wasted many good chances to take the lead, with Sadio Mane finally eliminating the stalemate after 71 minutes. Villa, who paid a respectable amount of hospitality before the game, had more chances to level the scores, but Liverpool youngster Curtis Jones ended the victory in the dying moments with his first Premier League goal.

It will be a perfect weekend for the 19-year-old Jones, who signed a new five-year contract with his boyhood club on Saturday.

After the loss to City, Klopp stabbed a frustrated man and became irritated with the usual questions from a reporter after the game, though his mood improved on Sunday evening.

Some have questioned Liverpool’s desire to quit after winning the club’s first top-flight title in 30 years. Those doubts were certainly answered with the performance of the villa fighting.

Victory maintains Liverpool’s perfect home record with 17 wins in 17 matches this season, and will keep the club on track for a record Premier League points total.

Manchester City’s 2017/18 “Centurions” hold the current record as the first team to reach the 100-point mark. If Liverpool win the remaining five matches, the club will set a new record of 104 points.

“I think the boys know, if you want record points, you have to win games,” Klopp said He told reporters After the match. “The guys play for everything, every three points. That’s enough. These guys are fighting for it in a difficult game.”

Liverpool then fight against Brighton and Burnley before ending the season with Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle.

