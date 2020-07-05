Liverpool are back on track for the Premier League title celebrations with a win over Aston Villa

Many have suggested that Jurgen Klopp’s side suffered some sort of hangover during Thursday’s 4-0 demolition of Manchester City – a massive defeat by a team that had already been crowned Premier League champion – but Liverpool recovered in time for relegation. -Auston threatened Villa with a knife.

The plain seal at Anfield on Sunday was not all, but Villa wasted many good chances to take the lead, with Sadio Mane finally eliminating the stalemate after 71 minutes. Villa, who paid a respectable amount of hospitality before the game, had more chances to level the scores, but Liverpool youngster Curtis Jones ended the victory in the dying moments with his first Premier League goal.

It will be a perfect weekend for the 19-year-old Jones, who signed a new five-year contract with his boyhood club on Saturday.