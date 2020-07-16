Louisville mayor to be investigated for handling of protesters and Breonna Taylor’s circumstance

The Federal government Oversight and Audit Committee (GOA) of the Louisville Metro Council filed an buy Monday to formally launch an investigation “into the action and inaction of the Fischer Administration,” in accordance to a press launch from the metropolis.

However it has not happened still and there is no timeline to complete the investigation, the GOA strategies to subpoena former Louisville Metro Police Office Main Steve Conrad and present Chief Robert Schroeder as portion of their investigation, in accordance to the launch.

CNN has reached out to the mayor’s workplace for remark.

Taylor, a 26-year-outdated EMT, was shot 8 moments right after police broke down the doorway to her condominium though executing a nighttime warrant in a narcotics investigation on March 13. Final month, David “Yaya” McAtee was fatally shot as law enforcement and the Kentucky Nationwide Guard dispersed a massive group.