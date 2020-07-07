Top News

Mary Trump has been criticizing the president in a new book CNN has received

6 mins ago
by Barbara C. Arroyo
“Donald, following the leadership of my grandfather, with his siblings’ sophistication, silence and inaction, has destroyed my father. I cannot allow him to destroy my country,” Mary Trump wrote in the book, receiving a copy of it on CNN.

The White House declined to comment on the book.

Mary Trump writes that some of the book is based on her own memory, and family and others have reconstructed some dialogue based on what she said, some legal documents, bank statements, tax returns and other documents. .

Mary Trump, a licensed clinical psychologist, said she voted for Hillary Clinton and did not attend Trump’s election night party in 2016 because “she was not enthusiastic about Clinton’s announcement of the victory, and I didn’t want to be rude.”

Mary Trump first wrote that her uncle was not taking the presidency seriously. “I don’t think Donald took this seriously,” she wrote. “He wanted free publicity for his brand.”

“” He’s a clown, “my aunt Marianne said at the time of our regular lunch. ‘It never happens,'” Mary Trump wrote.

Marion Trump Barry is a former federal judge. CNN contacted her for comment.

Mary Trump’s book is being published two weeks in advance by Simon & Schuster on July 14, following a court fight over its release. According to court filings, the publisher has already printed 75,000 copies of the book.

Following the revelation of Mary Trump’s book last month, the president’s younger brother Robert has taken legal action to prevent its publication.

Robert Trump briefly won a ban on Mary Trump and Simon & Schuster in the New York State Supreme Court, but the appellate court lifted the moratorium the next day against the publisher.

She was unable to comment publicly as there were still sanctions orders against Mary Trump.

Her spokeswoman Chris Bastardi said Monday: “The sitting president’s move to cover up a private citizen is just the latest in a series of disturbing behaviors.”

