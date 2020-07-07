Mary Trump has been criticizing the president in a new book CNN has received

“Donald, following the leadership of my grandfather, with his siblings’ sophistication, silence and inaction, has destroyed my father. I cannot allow him to destroy my country,” Mary Trump wrote in the book, receiving a copy of it on CNN.
The White House declined to comment on the book.
Mary Trump writes that some of the book is based on her own memory, and family and others have reconstructed some dialogue based on what she said, some legal documents, bank statements, tax returns and other documents. .
Mary Trump, a licensed clinical psychologist, said she voted for Hillary Clinton and did not attend Trump’s election night party in 2016 because “she was not enthusiastic about Clinton’s announcement of the victory, and I didn’t want to be rude.”
Mary Trump first wrote that her uncle was not taking the presidency seriously. “I don’t think Donald took this seriously,” she wrote. “He wanted free publicity for his brand.”
“” He’s a clown, “my aunt Marianne said at the time of our regular lunch. ‘It never happens,'” Mary Trump wrote.
Marion Trump Barry is a former federal judge. CNN contacted her for comment.
Following the revelation of Mary Trump’s book last month, the president’s younger brother Robert has taken legal action to prevent its publication.
She was unable to comment publicly as there were still sanctions orders against Mary Trump.
Her spokeswoman Chris Bastardi said Monday: “The sitting president’s move to cover up a private citizen is just the latest in a series of disturbing behaviors.”
Leave a Comment