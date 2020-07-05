There’s an empty ballpark, and then there’s a silent ballpark, and if you find yourself at Yankee Stadium on Saturday afternoon, you’ve seen a painful difference.

When Masahiro Tanaka took the Giancarlo Stanton line drive to the right of his head, half an hour before the Yankees’ spring training 2.0 experiment, his teammates stopped all activity and focused their collective gaze on the mound, where club coaches tended to be lateral right-handed. Someone better know how to stop music exploding in a public-address system.

With the help of a trainer on each side, Tanaka moved from the mound to the dugout at 3:36 am, five minutes after the landing, and the news was more encouraging as the day progressed. By Saturday night, according to Aaron Boone, he had been released from New York-Presbyterian Hospital after passing a “battery of tests,” including a CT scan, and Tanaka tweeted that although he still feels some of the effects of the drama, he hopes to return to action long before.

At 4:40, the Yankees described the pitcher as “currently vigilant, responsive and running with his own power.” About 7 hours later, Aaron Boone reported Tanaka’s immediate “concussion-like symptoms” dissipating, a CT scan at New York-Presbyterian Hospital returned negative, and the hospital released Tanaka following a “test battery” Saturday night.

“When something like that happens, you worry about a person’s life,” Boone said

We no longer need perspective, not after the events of the last few months, right? Shoot, Boone revealed his Tanaka update last year that the best Yankee, Dj Lemahue, as well as pitcher Luis Sessa were not here because they tested positive for coronavirus. No, Tanaka’s fear hurt us when we were never aware of the weaknesses of the world.

“It’s absolutely terrible,” Yankees pitcher Jordan Montgomery said. “I believe he is right. I am thinking and praying for him right now.”

Monatgomery, following Tanaka, admitted he was “a little shy” and “squirrel” after seeing Freak Accident, and this prompted him to put the L-screen in front of him, which some pitchers would like and some would not. How could he not do that after seeing it?

Although Montgomery’s speaking thoughts were applauded, in the moments when Tanaka collapsed on the mound, his right leg was shaking up and down as he held his head, making the moment more powerful. Exit-speed stud Stanton, Mike Faiers took the fastball to his head and suffered severe bodily injury in 2014, and immediately bowed to the ground in anguish. Many players kneel and show their masks a hidden concern.

Stanton walked to the edge of the mound to check on Tanaka, and as he was circling, his concern became apparent, as Aaron Hicks understood social-distance commands and put his arm around his fellow ieldfielder to comfort him. The upset Aaron Judge, meanwhile, urged members of the media not to take a video of Tanaka taking care of him and later took to Twitter, with Gleeber Torres supporting him and voicing such grievances, though most of the video comes from the Yankees’ own YES network.

As we get more clear on Tanaka’s condition, as of Sunday, we can discuss the baseball consequences of the frightening scene, with Luis Severino already out for this season in rehab from Tommy John surgery. And we can get back to focusing on whether this whole endeavor even works or if COVID-19 proves to be a very strong enemy. Shortly after Tanaka’s accident, another famous starting pitcher, David Price of the Dodgers, quit this season due to health problems.

On an important day of this kind, such an occasion is critical. When a person takes a line drive over the head, the context becomes completely irrelevant. Whether we are in the midst of a pandemic or not, if it happens to a good team or a bad one, it is scary if it is the Fourth of July or the standard workday.

“It’s a freak accident. It could happen in a million dollars,” says Montgomery. “It’s terrifying if it’s a teammate and a friend.”

The first day to work for these guys was hell. It is a hell of a year for all of us. Upon seeing this ballpark silence, suddenly the empty stadium with a good vibe looks attractive.