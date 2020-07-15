Masked Singer Sheldon Riley Shines With Billie Eilish Go over on ‘AGT’: Look at

Sheldon Riley doesn’t squander his voice on trifling matters. Like talking, with America’s Bought Expertise judges.

Throughout Tuesday night’s auditions, the Sydney, Australia hopeful in the beginning played the silent style, just before revealing a voice which experienced Simon Cowell and Co. in raptures.

Doing in an exotic black gown and a shimmering mask which could have been been lifted from Prince’s vault, Riley lit the torch with a extraordinary rendition of Billie Eilish’s “idontwannabeyouanymore”.

Riley later on discussed his quiet start. He’d instead permit his general performance do all the conversing.

Afterwards, Cowell praises Riley’s mystery and originality. “You have an incredible voice,” Howie Mandel enthused. “And the fact that I you should not know what you glimpse like, and the costume and the drama, for me, that’s what made this great,”

Riley is no secret to Australia’s reality-Television diehards.

The son of an Australian mom and a Filipino father, Riley (authentic identify Sheldon Hernandez) amassed a next throughout his run on The Voice Australia in 2018, earning a location in the remaining 4. He returned to the series previous year as an All-Star and competed for a opportunity to signify Australia at the 64th Eurovision Music Contest.

With three “yeses” from the AGT judges, we’ll be looking at extra of Riley. Enjoy the performance beneath.

https://www.youtube.com/check out?v=pFzrq_C4V0M