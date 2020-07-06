entertainment

Matthew McConaughey tells fans to 'wear the damn mask' in the new video

1 hour ago
by Henry L. Joiner
Matthew McConaughey tells fans to 'wear the damn mask' in the new video
The actor told fans that the country was going through “some growing pains,” but “growing pains are a good thing because that’s how we grow hell.”

He said, “I think we should look at each other … we should look ourselves in the eye, we should look in the mirror and ask ourselves, ‘How can I be better? How can I expect more and others? How can I be more responsible? How can I be more courageous? How can I be more righteous? How do I wear a damn mask?

“How do we go beyond that to next year’s birthdays and birthdays? And we’ll start the parties again. Looking around and thinking, ‘Oh, we always have work. We can never come, but we’ve improved.’ That’s our chance, it’s our chance. It’s on me. It’s on you. ”

“It’s game time. Ding, ding. We’re in the ring, America. Let’s leave the mess and get it done.”

This is not the first time McConaughey has opened up with fans while slowing the spread of coronavirus. He spoke in May Brianna Kaylar of CNN Fans are all about the need to take precautions.

“Science is behind us right now,” he said. “The mask is about catching science. It’s about helping people get on the front lines. What’s happening in New York is not going to have two patients per bed. We had to buy time and the mask was a very good tool.”

