Meghan Markle’s legal team says the royal wedding has brought in $ 1 billion

Talk about the Royal Flush.

Meghan Markle’s legal team claimed her marriage to Prince Harry brought in $ 1 billion in tourism revenue, not to mention the $ 32 million cost of the affair.

Daily Mail reports The new figures come as part of a recent filing of the 38-year-old Markle case against the Mail on Sunday. They suggest that UK taxpayers have stepped in – $ 30 million of the total cost of Schindig, most of which went to security, church service, flowers and a reception paid by the Royal Family.

Meanwhile, her lawyers argue that marriages are “Of course, not publicly funded, but personally funded by HRH the Prince of Wales” (Harry’s father, Prince Charles). “Any public expenditure on the wedding is solely for the sake of security and crowd control to protect members of the public, ”they said, adding that Thames Valley police and the Metropolitan Police felt the need.

The Mail’s dissenting opinion comes from a consulting firm called Brand Finance, which estimates that the total shot at married UK tourists is $ 300 million, and that the billion-pound valuation takes into account other, more obvious economic factors, such as retail and fashion.

Markle is battling the UK tabloid over an article published in parts of her letter to her father, Thomas Markle.