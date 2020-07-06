Melbourne is considered a coronavirus “hotspot”

Lines of cars await the drive-thru coronavirus test site on Sunday, July 5, outside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Wilfredo Lee / AP

According to a team of international experts, coronavirus floats in air droplets and thus spreads.

The group plans to publish an open letter to the World Health Organization and other health agencies on Monday, asking them to be more straightforward in explaining how the virus spreads in the air.

The letter was signed by 239 scientists around the world.

It’s no secret; Health experts and countries around the world, such as Japan, have warned that the virus is in close contact with crowded areas and that it is spreading through drops with poor ventilation.

But agencies seem scared to talk about the gaseous nature of the virus, said Donald Milton, one of the authors and a professor at the University of Maryland.

“It sounds like the airborne broadcast word is loaded,” Milton told CNN on Sunday. “We hope that they will be more willing to accept the important roles of the aerosols that come around the WHO, whether they call it airborne.”

What is airborne transmission: The virus carries on people’s mouths and nostrils and the size of those droplets varies.

Large droplets rapidly reach the surfaces and take them over the fingers and take them to the eyes, nose or mouth. Smaller droplets can stay in the air longer and breathe deeper into the deeper lungs.

We do not yet clearly understand how drip size is important for coronavirus transmission, Milton said – but studies have shown it to be a factor.

A big bar that people should shout to hear is people who produce virus-bearing cells through close contact, poor air circulation and talking, laughing and cheating.

What can we do about it: The best way to protect yourself from fine aerosols is to use an N-95 respirator or more, Milton said – which is scarce in most places.

There are also other ways to get better ventilation, as well as distance and mask usage. This is information that the average person can use and work with.

“I am very concerned about ventilation in the general public and in schools and school buildings and in college campuses and bars and churches and in places where people can sing and where people can congregate,” he said.