Melbourne re-enforces six-week coronavirus lockdown as Australia struggles with second wave

The night begins at 11:59 p.m. On Wednesday, Victoria State Premier Daniel Andrews announced on Tuesday that residents of Melbourne’s Metrobourne will not be allowed to leave their homes except for grocery shopping, care, exercise or work.
The move comes six weeks after another record increase in daily coronavirus cases in the state of Victoria, with 191 new infections reported on Tuesday. The state had seen 127 new cases in the past.
Andrews told reporters in Melbourne on Tuesday, explaining that the rise in case numbers was unsustainable, adding: “We are very bad.
“I think we’re complacent because we let our frustrations get the better of us. I think everybody knows that they need to have someone who doesn’t follow the rules. Every one of us knows this.
Andrews said the border restrictions for Melbourne and the Victoria Regional Region of Mitchellshire will limit the spread across the state on Wednesday night.
“We have talked about the virus as a public health bushfire. By ringing around the Melbourne Metrobolitan, we are essentially putting the perimeter around to protect regional Victorians,” he said in a statement.
“It is clear that we are in our second generation and we cannot allow this virus to be reduced by our communities.”
According to the new lockdown measures, the cafes and restaurants that were allowed to reopen weeks ago will only return for delivery and delivery. Beauty and personal services will be closed, as well as cultural and entertainment venues.
Schools will extend their holidays for another week, but senior secondary school students and students from specialist schools will return to school as planned on Monday.
“It’s not that any of us want to be there, but we have to deal with the reality of our situation. Doing anything else can have disastrous consequences,” Andrews said.
Of the 191 new cases identified Tuesday, 13 cases came from nine public housing estates under “hard lockdown.”
About 3 thousand residents of densely populated towers were put on a total lockdown suddenly on Saturday night, with no reason to leave their homes. A total of 69 cases have been found so far in these estates and authorities are aiming to inspect each resident.
“The strategy here is that once the test is completed and the test is completed, the nine towers will be in the same stage, with the remaining Melbourne moving at 11.59pm tomorrow night – a stay-at-home with four reasons to leave,” Andrews said.
