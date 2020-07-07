Melbourne re-enforces six-week coronavirus lockdown as Australia struggles with second wave

The night begins at 11:59 p.m. On Wednesday, Victoria State Premier Daniel Andrews announced on Tuesday that residents of Melbourne’s Metrobourne will not be allowed to leave their homes except for grocery shopping, care, exercise or work.

The move comes six weeks after another record increase in daily coronavirus cases in the state of Victoria, with 191 new infections reported on Tuesday. The state had seen 127 new cases in the past.

Andrews told reporters in Melbourne on Tuesday, explaining that the rise in case numbers was unsustainable, adding: “We are very bad.

“I think we’re complacent because we let our frustrations get the better of us. I think everybody knows that they need to have someone who doesn’t follow the rules. Every one of us knows this.