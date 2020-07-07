Mets bench coach Hensley Melens will be at camp

Hensley Melens has not been in attendance since City Field since the start of spring training 2.0, but there is an expectation that a new Mets bench coach will report to camp this week.

Manager Luis Rojas declined to comment Monday when asked about Meelens. After Meelans arrived, the Mets had a full coaching staff, although not all – and coach Chili Davis was working remotely because of coronavirus concerns.

The organization’s Minor League Infield Coordinator Tim Teiffel is on the workouts and the Mets can serve the coaching staff at any time in need of a replacement.

Michael Wacha threw three innings in the simulation game for his first work against the batters. Matt Adams homered twice against his former Cardinals teammate Wacha.

In the Mets, Jacob DeGrom was heavily involved in a labor dispute between the MLB and MLBPA, which delayed the season from the start of the proposed July 4. But from DeGrom’s perspective, this season has never been in danger due to financial reasons.

“I don’t think we ever got to play,” DeGrom said. “I think being involved and listening to what’s going on, it seemed like both sides wanted to play and trying to figure everything out.

“There are so many unknowns [coronavirus] And this is how it works, how you can get the boys out and keep everyone safe, so I think it’s a lot and both sides want to play baseball through the whole process and we hope to still play here. “

Rojas was asked about reports that the teams were late in receiving the COVID-19 test results. There have been reports that teams have not run tests over the weekend. The players have to be tested every day.

“I don’t really focus on other camps. Our focus is here,” Rojas said. “We have a lot on our plate and I’m really happy with what we’ve done. I’m excited about the setup we’ve come up with and what we do on a daily basis and the schedule we have been able to implement so far. I’m very happy.”

Brandon Nimmo said he was “100 percent” confident Major League Baseball could finish this season – at least based on what he has seen over the past few days at City Field.

“With everything we’re doing here, I’m 100 percent confident we can do it,” Nimmo said Monday. “But it takes everyone. All I can talk about is this facility. They leave no stone unturned. “

Nimmo said the team was looking after everyone wearing masks and cleaning.