Mexico President Lopez Obrador is flying commercial to visit Trump. Here’s how it works

Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will travel to the US on Tuesday for a meeting with US President Donald Trump. This means that the president of the world’s tenth most populous country hopes his flight won’t be delayed, break any carry-over and pray for a steady cabin temperature, all while dreaming of more legroom. We know, just like everyone else.

The president, who says private presidential planes are traps of the “neoliberal elite,” must also be stopped. “There are no direct flights from Mexico City to Washington,” Lopez Obrador said at his daily press conference last week. However we can make a connection one day before a meeting and reach Washington. “

A spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs does not confirm the president’s exact journey, citing security concerns. We have more questions than he has on any plane.

We have some idea of ​​how the President is flying commercially, because this is not the first time he has done so. He has done so many times on domestic flights in Mexico.

Videos and news reports have shown that he began his travels at Mexico City’s aging airport, and travelers who wanted a selfie were shocked to see a president running.

He goes through security and goes toward his gate. CNN did not confirm whether he was ever tempted to buy unnecessary magnets or high-priced coffee in tourist stores.

When he has boarded his flight in the past, he sits in the coach and chats with other passengers the whole time. This scenario has become a signature of a longtime politician.

This week’s flight is a bit different, though – this trip will be the first international visit Lopez Obrador has made since taking office in December 2018. It is unclear how to change what has become a pretty standard operating system, at least domestically.

In the US, he has to go through customs and immigration, though his diplomatic passport must at least get him on the fastest route. It would be an extraordinary day at the workplace for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officer to work on stamping that passport.

Is it safe?

If you subscribe to the concept of Presidents Goals, the answer is no – traveling through multiple public airports and getting on flights with strangers is a potential threat to Lopez Obrador. But he may not agree.

The Armed Forces have been leaving since the president took office, overturning previous presidential details. He instead wanders around with a few aides and escorts giving direct access to the president.

His offices do not publicize the exact details of his trips and he often shows up to the airport he has not announced.

But for the White House tour, the president has already said he will fly Tuesday.

A simple search online shows that most planes cannot be picked up, especially during the demand-sapping pandemic. Mexican authorities can book a series of one-way flights, making the ability to map potential flights even more difficult.

But anyone who wants to see the president in person can make a very reasonable assessment of what flight might be when he leaves Mexico City.

There is also the risk of collateral damage, and any attack on the president’s people traveling with him: Earlier this year, a passenger who discovered Lopez Obrador was found aboard his plane to the Mexican city of Villahermosa. In a The video is widely shared Online, a man may hear that it is unsafe for his family to be onboard.

There is also the fact that the President is choosing to travel in the midst of a pandemic. The best health practices, such as wearing a mask, can reduce the risk of flying infection. But Lopez Obrador never wore a mask in public and it is unclear whether he will do so on this trip.

Masked or not, commercial flying is definitely more dangerous than staying at home or flying privately. And Lopez Obrador had his own plane. He chose not to use it.

Wait, he’s got his own plane !? Why does he not use it?

Officially, the Mexican government purchased the 787-8 Boeing Dreamliner for presidential use in 2012. The aircraft price tag is $ 218.7 million.

Leftist Lopez Obrador, known for his strong position in democratic and low-income communities, has long denounced the aircraft as an example of the government and pledged never to use it.

There is the plane Sale Over a year (asking price: 130 million), but Lopez Obrador struggled to find a buyer. The government keeps it in an airfield in Los Angeles, California, and still pays for its maintenance and storage.

Lopez Obrador said earlier this year that he would sell tickets and get the winner out of the plane. However, what does the lucky raffle-winning wide-body jet engine do with the passenger plane? He later changed his offer, saying he would sell tickets to cover the cost of the plane, but instead of rewarding the plane’s winner, he would give the 100 winners a 20 million Mexican peso cash prize, which equates to about $ 900,000.

Meanwhile, efforts to sell or lease the plane will continue.

Critics dislike using that plane, or another plane from Mexico’s Air Force, as a cheap political stunt, which many Mexican voters will never be able to afford.

Supporters have defended his stance that many Mexicans are struggling with poverty, with a wide leather seat, double bed, and a spacious bathroom with shower.

No matter which side you fall on, commercial jumping is definitely the cheapest option. One-Stop, Roundtrip Mexico City – Kayak.com Search for Washington, DC, Ticket Departing Tuesday and Returning Thursday, for a little more than $ 1,100 per person.